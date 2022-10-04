Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Newport County: Boss James Rowberry urges fast start against strugglers Rochdale
Newport County boss James Rowberry has urged his players to start on the "front foot" as they take on League Two bottom club Rochdale at Rodney Parade on Saturday. And he has warned his side - still looking to find sustained momentum this campaign - their struggling visitors do have the ability to hurt them.
BBC
Morecambe: 'No concern' over player or staff payments, says co-chairman Rod Taylor
Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor says there is currently no concern the club will miss payments to players or staff despite Worcester Warriors' plight. Shrimps owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring also own the rugby club, who are in deep financial turmoil. The pair put Morecambe up for sale in September...
BBC
Lee Tomlin: Doncaster Rovers and former Peterborough forward retires due to injury
Doncaster Rovers forward Lee Tomlin has been forced to retire due to injury. The 33-year-old played more than 500 club games in a career that took him from non-league to the Premier League. The former Rushden & Diamonds, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth player had only joined League Two Rovers this...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager following club meetings
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. The 42-year-old's position was in doubt after his side fell to the bottom of the Premier League following Monday's 4-0 loss to Leicester. However, it has been decided he should be given more time in...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Glasgow and Liverpool await decision on UK host city
Glasgow and Liverpool will find out later on Friday which of the two cities has been chosen to host the Eurovision Song Contest next May. The spectacular music show will be staged in the UK after this year's winner, Ukraine, was unable to take up hosting duties because of the war.
BBC
'Cooper deserves time to settle' - Gerrard
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper "deserves the time to settle", according to his Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. Forest are bottom of the Premier League table with just one win so far after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour
Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
BBC
Train strike to go ahead after ScotRail pay offer rejected
Strike action by ScotRail workers will take place on Monday 10 October after the RMT union rejected the latest pay offer. There will be no services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and just a handful on three central belt routes. An improved pay offer was made on Tuesday but the details...
BBC
Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost
If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
Comments / 0