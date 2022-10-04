ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor

A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
Steve Phillips
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Glasgow and Liverpool await decision on UK host city

Glasgow and Liverpool will find out later on Friday which of the two cities has been chosen to host the Eurovision Song Contest next May. The spectacular music show will be staged in the UK after this year's winner, Ukraine, was unable to take up hosting duties because of the war.
BBC

'Cooper deserves time to settle' - Gerrard

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper "deserves the time to settle", according to his Aston Villa counterpart Steven Gerrard. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. Forest are bottom of the Premier League table with just one win so far after...
NME

Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour

Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
BBC

Train strike to go ahead after ScotRail pay offer rejected

Strike action by ScotRail workers will take place on Monday 10 October after the RMT union rejected the latest pay offer. There will be no services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and just a handful on three central belt routes. An improved pay offer was made on Tuesday but the details...
BBC

Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost

If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
