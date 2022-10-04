Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley
A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
Wales welcome use of VAR in crunch World Cup play-offs
Head coach Gemma Grainger has welcomed the use of VAR for Wales Women’s World Cup play-off action.Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff on Thursday, the first of three potential games needed to reach next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.Switzerland await the winners next Tuesday and, if Wales overcome that Zurich hurdle, they are likely to face an an inter-continental play-off in New Zealand in February to make the World Cup.The use of VAR in the World Cup play-offs was confirmed this week and Grainger said: “It’s a huge positive for us. We’ve had instances in...
Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal's bid to host 2030 World Cup
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal's bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said on Wednesday.
UEFA・
SkySports
Claire Emslie: We want to make Scotland proud by reaching Women's World Cup
Scotland forward Claire Emslie has said the team are ready to do the nation proud once again by qualifying for the Women's World Cup. The Scots face Austria at Hampden Park on Thursday night in the first round of their play-off section as they look to secure a place at next summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
SkySports
Beth Mead: Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner named England Women's Player of the Year
Arsenal's Beth Mead has been named as England Women's Player of the Year for 2021/22. The forward was selected by fans in a social vote as the stand-out player in a historic 12 months for the Lionesses, ahead of Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in second and third respectively. Mead,...
UEFA・
NME
Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour
Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Choosing Chelsea over United was 'best decision of my life'
Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Manchester United in a highly controversial transfer in 2006 was the "best decision" of his career. The midfielder, who retired last week at the age of 35, was the subject of a bitter dispute between the Red Devils and the Blues in 2005, before signing for the latter the following year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Women's World Cup play-off: Scotland beat Austria to reach final
Congratulations to Scotland. FT: Scotland 1-0 Austria (aet) Scotland are one step closer to the World Cup finals. Republic of Ireland at Hampden to come but for now Scotland can enjoy a hard-earned extra-time win over Austria. The weather was wet, windy and wild at times but Abi Harrison came...
BBC
Women's World Cup play-offs: Everything you need to know with Scotland and Wales action
Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina: Coverage from 19:00 BST on BBC Wales, iPlayer and online. Scotland v Austria: Coverage from 19:25 BST on BBC Alba, iPlayer and online. Scotland and Wales will both look to take one step closer to the 2023 Women's World Cup this week as they aim to book their places in the finals of the play-offs.
BBC
Man City v Southampton: Head-to-head record
Man City have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W8 D3), though both their meetings last season ended in draws. After winning their first ever league visit to Etihad Stadium in April 2004 (3-1), Southampton have picked up just two points from their subsequent 11 away games against Manchester City (D2 L9).
BBC
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Arsenal ease to victory over Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal put in another strong display to comfortably see off Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League at the Emirates. Striker Eddie Nketiah reacted to poke in the opener after Kieran Tierney's powerful effort came back off the post. Fabio Vieira crossed it in for Rob Holding to head in a second...
BBC
'No Real clause in Haaland contract'
Given the amount of goals he has scored in the early weeks of his Manchester City career, it is no surprise Erling Haaland is the centre of attention, nor that he is being linked with Real Madrid. City have to deal with that - and also navigate speculation around a...
BBC
Wasps: Financially-troubled Premiership club in talks with potential investors
Wasps have asked for more time to resolve their financial problems with a "number of potential investors and funders" having come forward. Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, have filed a second notice to appoint administrators. The company said the move will "allow negotiations...
Brazil will be top-ranked team at World Cup in Qatar
ZURICH (AP) — Brazil will go to this year’s World Cup as the top-rated team after extending its lead over second-place Belgium in the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday. Brazil won its two warmup games in September — against Ghana and Tunisia — while Belgium lost to the...
FIFA・
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Liverpool's 2005 Champion League-winning team
The 2005 UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and AC Milan is one of the best in the tournament's history.
MLS・
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
England’s Fiji World Cup warm-up overshadowed by Betfred controversy
England’s only warm-up game was overshadowed after Betfred was forced to apologise for comments made by Eddie Hemmings in a video
SkySports
Worcester Warriors' Premiership suspension and enforced relegation to Championship confirmed by RFU
Administrators Begbies Traynor are still seeking a buyer for WRFC Trading Ltd and are said to be talking to two consortiums, but the club have now been suspended for the remainder of the Premiership season and relegated due to insolvency. The administrators had already asked to appeal the relegation on...
Comments / 0