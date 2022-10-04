ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Related
AL.com

Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school

A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City school district lands first-ever school safety grant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a sign of the times with school safety. More and more schools in Alabama are creating their own school safety department and the Tuscaloosa City school district is among them. The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Tuscaloosa City Schools a $1 million grant, money...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Stillman College Makes History With On Campus Event

Stillman College has made history with a recent on-campus event and invited the community to join in on the festivities. Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College hosted National Night Out on campus and featured dozens of community resources and organizations. According to their website, National Night Out is an annual community-building...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Texas A&M QB has broken hand, out for Alabama game: report

There appears to be some clarity on who’ll be the Texas A&M quarterback Saturday night at Alabama. Starter Max Johnson could miss the rest of the season after breaking his hand last week at Mississippi State, Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio was first to report Thursday. The news was later confirmed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks

Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
otmj.com

‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15

Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

