University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates expected after delay
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates are expected to be announced Friday following an unexpected delay. According to reporting by The Crimson White, the five names were supposed to be announced on Sept. 27, but the process was reopened after only four candidates were produced. “The preliminary phase of the...
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school
A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
Tuscaloosa City school district lands first-ever school safety grant
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a sign of the times with school safety. More and more schools in Alabama are creating their own school safety department and the Tuscaloosa City school district is among them. The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Tuscaloosa City Schools a $1 million grant, money...
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Stillman College Makes History With On Campus Event
Stillman College has made history with a recent on-campus event and invited the community to join in on the festivities. Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College hosted National Night Out on campus and featured dozens of community resources and organizations. According to their website, National Night Out is an annual community-building...
Gene Stallings, former coach of Alabama, Texas A&M, shares thought on Saturday showdown
One of the hottest topics of the preseason was the conflict and harsh words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that took center stage in the national media. Former Texas A&M and Alabama head coach Gene Stallings had some thoughts on that ahead of the showdown between the two squads.
Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees
In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23
Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
Texas A&M QB has broken hand, out for Alabama game: report
There appears to be some clarity on who’ll be the Texas A&M quarterback Saturday night at Alabama. Starter Max Johnson could miss the rest of the season after breaking his hand last week at Mississippi State, Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio was first to report Thursday. The news was later confirmed by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
12 memorable performances by Alabama backup quarterbacks
Back-up quarterback Jalen Milroe came off the bench cold for an injured Bryce Young at Arkansas last Saturday, and performed admirably, totaling 156 yards and two touchdowns rushing and passing in Alabama’s 49-26 victory. Milroe’s solid showing was merely the latest in a long line of standout fill-in quarterbacks...
Texas A&M Players Compare Bryant-Denny Stadium, Kyle Field
Texas A&M players Antonio Johnson and Max Wright addressed the media on Monday to preview the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One topic that came up during the press conference dealt with the atmospheres of Bryant-Denny Stadium and Kyle Field. Both players were asked how playing in Kyle Field would prepare...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Bite This: Does Chongwah Express Still Live Up to Being an Alabama Staple?
My first Chinese food experience was LaChoy Chicken Chow Mein. Yup, I’m talking about the meal in the can. Don’t judge. It was good and my mother enjoyed the ease of the preparation of it. Going out to eat was viewed as a special occasion type of situation...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
Former Carver baseball coach sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for sending obscene images to a minor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The former head baseball coach at Carver High School has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sending of obscene material to a minor. According to the plea agreement, 55-year-old Richard Pope was a...
‘We Love to Cook’: 13,000 Pieces of Chicken, 10,000 Servings of Pastichio, 20,000 Dolmathes and Thousands of Sweets Greek Food Festival Expecting 30,000 Visitors Oct. 13-15
Homemade savory food and sweets based on recipes handed down through four generations of Birmingham’s Greek community will draw about 30,000 people to the 49th annual Greek Food Festival at the Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Oct 13-15. “It’s our expression of comfort and love,” said Fanoula Gulas,...
