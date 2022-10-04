Read full article on original website
After 50 years of bussing Westhaven kids away from their neighborhood school, City Schools votes to rezone Venable
When Charlottesville schools were desegregated in 1966, Black kids in the city were finally given the freedom to attend their neighborhood schools. Or so they thought. Since it was built in the early 1960s, Black children who lived in the Westhaven public housing community on Hardy Drive have been zoned for schools far from their neighborhood — not the one closest to them. James Bryant was one of those students.
Charlottesville City Schools will consider changing the names of Venable and Clark elementary schools
Charlottesville City Schools is about to begin discussions on changing the name of their schools. Clark and Venable elementary schools are among the first schools to undergo conversations on their name changes. The two elementary schools are the only two schools named after people who didn’t work directly for the...
Charlottesville City Schools asks Gov. Youngkin to drop proposed transgender student guidelines
School Board Statement in Support of Transgender and Non-Binary Students. Respect and Safety for Students are Non-negotiable. Charlottesville City Schools is asking Governor Youngkin’s administration to drop proposed new guidance that would undermine the division’s ability to support students who identify as transgender and non-binary. In a letter...
Albemarle County School Board objects to Youngkin's proposed policy for transgender students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County School Board released a statement Wednesday with its stance on Governor Glenn Youngkin's new transgender student policies. "It is unfortunate that the proposed policies were not research-based and are without the input of school divisions and the population most directly and...
Local group comments on apartment complex project near Rivanna River
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the public were sounding off on a proposed apartment complex near Free Bridge on Wednesday morning because they're concerned about what that might mean for the area. People on both sides spoke, including the developer who says what is being proposed is safe.
Students walkout at Burley Middle School against Youngkin's 2022 transgender policies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy on Virginia's transgender students has more local students up in arms and walking out of class. This time, a protest was held at Jackson P. Burley Middle School in Albemarle County. Students across the county and Charlottesville have...
Mount Crawford Planning Commission recommends denial of proposed town home development
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, the Mount Crawford community showed up at the town planning commission meeting to give their feedback on a proposed townhome development. The development would bring 211 townhomes to town. The developer wants to put the development off of Parson’s Court and be connected...
City leaf collection begins Monday, October 31st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA- The City of Charlottesville will start residential curbside collection of leaves on Monday, October 31, 2022. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times during the season on a set rotating schedule. Key Highlights:. Residents can sign up for text alerts reminding them of when their...
Albemarle PD seeking information on runaway Crozet teen
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WINA) – The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a second runaway teen. Landon Peery, 16, of the Crozet area may be with his girlfriend, Abigail Garfield, 15, also of the Crozet area. Police requested information on her whereabouts on Monday, Oct 3. The two could also be staying with friends in Waynesboro.
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Albemarle High School Teachers Lament Chaotic Year
On a spring day toward the end of last school year, a sea of Albemarle High School students charged through the hallways at lunchtime. News of a fight in the cafeteria had sent the outdoor breezeway crowd scrambling inside to see, but when someone in the throng yelled “Gun, gun!” the stream became a panicked rush. “For around ten minutes, we just had a stampede going through the school, screaming,” said then-freshman Kayden Wright. “The administrators lost control of the bottom floor of the building. It was bad.” He paused, reflecting. “I think that was the epitome of what school was like last year.”
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
Hospital accused in racketeering scheme
A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
EBT Cardholders Beware: VDSS warns of scam calls, texts being received by customers
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office says there is a new scam going around. This time targeting EBT and P-EBT cardholders. According to a post on their Facebook page, the Virginia Department of Social Services received a report that cardholders are getting calls and texts advising them to call a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 to activate their EBT account.
Augusta County: Court documents allege that Nexus Services owners drained victim’s bank account
The long-running legal and PR battle between the owners of Nexus Services Inc. and Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith will one day relatively soon have its day in court. An Augusta County grand jury returned indictments against Michael Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services, and his domestic and business partner, Richard Moore, a vice president at the company, in a case in which it is alleged that they stole $426,000 from Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland High School mass shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
