Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
KTEN.com
Rosie, 90, serves ice cream and smiles at Ada ice cream shop
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Life has its milestones. Turning 18, you're a legal adult. At 50, that's half a century. "Rosie" Yarbrough from Allen, Oklahoma, has created a new category. She is 90 years old and still a full-time employee at an Oklahoma staple: Braum's. "I don't mind. I...
KOCO
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
KOCO
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
yukonprogressnews.com
Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft
EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
Man arrested following standoff after allegedly threatening to rape, kill several – including teens
The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more details in a standoff at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
kswo.com
Abandoned house is a total loss after Comanche County fire
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County fire crews responded to a structure fire at Miller Road and Trail Road near Elgin Friday morning. It happened around 3:00 at an abandoned house. According to the Comanche County Emergency Management Department, when firefighters got to the scene they found an abandoned home engulfed in flames and began working immediately to put the fire out.
Purcell Register
Deadly head-on accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing $1000s from OKC woman who hired him as handyman, caretaker
An 81-year-old metro woman is still trying to financially recover months after her handyman and caretaker allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from her bank account over the course of three months.
OK woman searching for mom’s ashes lost in the mail, says USPS asked if the package is replaceable
A Mustang woman is on the search for her mother's ashes after she said it was never delivered last week.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild has clemency hearing scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another Oklahoma death row inmate will plead his case before the Pardon and Parole Board. Richard Fairchild has a clemency hearing scheduled for Oct. 12. He has been on death row for the 1993 death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Del City. Fairchild filed...
Clemency petition filed for man convicted of murdering child
Attorneys have filed a clemency petition for an Oklahoma death row inmate who is scheduled to be executed next month.
KOCO
Former EMSA paramedic critical of ambulance service company for plan to improve response times
OKLAHOMA CITY — The largest ambulance service in the Oklahoma City metro is trying to be innovative and creative to get to people faster during an emergency. EMSA's new tactic, however, has proven to be quite controversial. EMSA officials admit they are below national standards, so they're doing something...
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month
Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
