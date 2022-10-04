ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton lawmaker, challenger discuss food sales tax

By Eric Mayer
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdMtX_0iLcFVie00

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Hunhoff considered herself surprised when Gov. Kristi Noem announced a campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on groceries.

While many Democrats, including Noem’s challenger Jamie Smith, called it a political stunt a few weeks before an election, Hunhoff believes it has reopened a door on discussing tax dollars in the state.

The Republican state Senator from Yankton knows the food sales tax and South Dakota’s budget well after serving as the co-chair for the Appropriations Committee. She said it’s too early for her to be in favor or against a cut or repeal for the state’s sales tax on food.

“Anytime we can do something for the taxpayer, I’m for that. But I think we don’t know what’s coming,” Hunhoff told KELOLAND News. “In my mind, I need to see the big picture. We have to see what is projected to come in and what are projected to be the expenses that we’re dealing with.”

City Council initially approves updated pet ordinance; more work to be done

Hunhoff is seeking reelection in District 18, which consists mostly of Yankton and Yankton County. Fred Bender, a farmer and mental health professional, is the Democrat candidate challenging Hunhoff.

Bender told KELOLAND News he is running for the state Senate because he believes state government is out of balance with 90% of the seats held by the Republican Party and he supports reducing the sales tax on food.

“I thought it was a good thing to do a year ago, two years ago and five years ago,” Bender said. “There’s nothing to say that it won’t be reinstated a year down the road after the elections are over. I am in favor of not having a sales tax on food, but there’s always always a caveat.”

Bender said his caveat with reducing the food sales tax may be about the type of food the tax would be reduced on. He suggested the tax should remain on food items “like soft drinks and potato chips” which can also be purchased through federal food benefits.

“I enjoy them as much as anybody else,” Bender said. “I was always disappointed, shocked, that it could be spent on some things that had absolutely nothing to do with what it was intended for.”

Noem’s announcement said ending the grocery sales tax would eliminate $100 million in taxes for South Dakotans. Hunhoff said all the numbers she’s seen show the food sales tax has been consistently between $90 and $100 million.

Tanzanian Miracle Kids celebrated, announce education at Western Iowa Tech

“That’s a large number and that is ongoing revenue,” Hunhoff said. “Expenses are not going to fall back, we see that continually, especially with the workforce. If you lose that, you’ve got to look at how you are going to replace that.”

Hunhoff described the state’s three big expenses as Medicaid providers, education and state employees. She said the more than $420 million in state government reserves from budget surpluses are in place in case there’s an economic downturn.

“We’ve got to continue to fund the needs of the state government, which are the needs of the people of South Dakota,” Hunhoff said. “It’s a delicate balance. We don’t have all the factors in place that we consider, and we’re not going to until the session starts.”

Bender said the budget surpluses should allow for reduced taxes or increased spending on areas that give a return on investment which he suggested would be public education.

“I’m not seeing much of a return on investment with the amount of money we spend on corrections,” Bender said. “We need to maximize things that work and get rid of things that don’t work. I don’t have the insights into the budget process, but I’m assuming there’s other places we can save money as well.”

Future tax discussions likely

Both Bender and Hunhoff said they expect more and more discussion regarding ways to change taxes in the state. Bender said the most common thing he’s heard from District 18 voters has been from local school boards struggling to keep operating and the high cost of healthcare and healthcare insurance.

Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help

“That points to me, passage of Medicaid expansion and the assistance that might provide to people,” Bender said. “I’m real happy to have that discussion.”

Hunhoff said there’s a lot of ideas surrounding the food sales tax.

“In the years that I’ve been in the legislature, when you take a tax away, it never comes back,” Hunhoff said. “There’s that and then if things don’t work out, there’s certainly discussions on what other options on how to raise taxes, if you need dollars because you don’t have it in the buckets that you were looking at.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
mitchellnow.com

District 20 legislators react to Governor Noem’s grocery sales tax cut proposal

Governor Kristi Noem last week announced her proposal to remove the sales tax from groceries in South Dakota due to inflation. District 20 Senator Josh Klumb says the proposal was looked at during last year’s legislative session. “I think it’s an interesting proposal,” Klumb said. “We had this up last year, and it was killed in the Senate. The surrounding states we compared it to all have state income taxes, and we don’t have a state income tax. To fund our different services of government, we depend largely on sales tax. And to keep the pain from hurting any particular group too much, it’s a good idea to keep that tax base broad.” Klumb says he has not seen any specific legislation tied to the governor’s proposal.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Business
State
South Dakota State
Yankton, SD
Government
sdstandardnow.com

South Dakotans must not fall for Kristi Noem’s blatantly campaign-driven pledge to drop sales tax on food

Well, well, well. Gov. Kristi Noem has decided that a repeal of the grocery tax is just what the campaign is calling for. Are South Dakotans going to fall for it?. Is the governor feeling a push from Jamie Smith that has warranted her high-powered “unpaid advisor” Corey Lewandowski to come to the rescue? Is it time for a top-of-fold sure thing that will resonate with the voters? As they say, “timing is everything.”
INCOME TAX
kscj.com

NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare runs second TV ad advocating for Amendment D

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from South Dakotans Decide Healthcare announced a new TV ad that gives voice to a woman diagnosed with leukemia who thought, “I can’t afford to live.”. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Election Local#Legislature#Politics State#Election State#Democrats#Noem#Republican#Keloland News#City Council#Senate#The Republican Party
kotatv.com

South Dakota takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect seniors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the extensive efforts to protect seniors from fraud and exploitation, the Justice Department along with its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams to phone scams over the past year. Substantial efforts were also made to return money to fraud victims. Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force of the Department is now expanding to increase efforts to combat scams originating overseas, according to a release from DOJ.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
grantcountyreview.com

South Dakotans to See Minimum Wage Increase

Workers in South Dakota will benefit from an increase to the minimum wage on January 1, 2023. The hourly minimum wage will move from $9.95 per hour to $10.80 per hour. The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. South Dakota implements this annual increase as established by SDCL 60-11-3.2, a law passed by the South Dakota Legislature that took effect on January 1, 2016.
POLITICS
kiwaradio.com

South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
HARRISBURG, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy