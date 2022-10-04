Pennsylvania brothers charged after allegedly taking tractor at gunpoint in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.

Gary Courtwright

On Monday, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Lee Tennant Road in Morgantown in reference to a call of an armed robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to deputies’ arrival, Gary Courtwright, 44, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Courtwright, 36, of Spraggs, Pennsylvania; were at the property “demanding a tractor that was parked there,” deputies said.

Thomas Courtwright

When the owner of the residence confronted the two individuals, Gary “brandished a .22 caliber revolver and fired one round at the owner,” before Gary and Thomas “fled the residence on the tractor,” according to the complaint.

Deputies were able to later locate the tractor on Crossroads Road, where they also located the .22 revolver and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle, deputies said.

While speaking with the suspects, Thomas “stated he brought the gun with them in an attempt to scare the resident,” according to the complaint.

Thomas and Gary have been charged with armed robbery. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

