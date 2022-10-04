ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Pennsylvania brothers charged after allegedly taking tractor at gunpoint in West Virginia

By C. Allan
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tszx_0iLcFCC500

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RXME_0iLcFCC500
Gary Courtwright

On Monday, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Lee Tennant Road in Morgantown in reference to a call of an armed robbery, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to deputies’ arrival, Gary Courtwright, 44, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania; and Thomas Courtwright, 36, of Spraggs, Pennsylvania; were at the property “demanding a tractor that was parked there,” deputies said.

Thomas Courtwright

When the owner of the residence confronted the two individuals, Gary “brandished a .22 caliber revolver and fired one round at the owner,” before Gary and Thomas “fled the residence on the tractor,” according to the complaint.

22 students involved in fight at John Harris High School in Harrisburg

Deputies were able to later locate the tractor on Crossroads Road, where they also located the .22 revolver and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle, deputies said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

While speaking with the suspects, Thomas “stated he brought the gun with them in an attempt to scare the resident,” according to the complaint.

Thomas and Gary have been charged with armed robbery. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
truecrimedaily

Pa. mom allegedly tried to drown 2 of her 'possessed' kids in a creek during 'baptism'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to drown some of her children in a creek because she believed they were "possessed." Dauphin County Court documents show Candice McElwee has been indicted on nine charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Eleven charged with animal abuse at Pennsylvania turkey farm

The Pennsylvania State Police has filed animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania. Criminal complaints allege the suspects kicked, stomped, and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties. The defendants were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greensboro, PA
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
State
Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Spraggs, PA
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, PA
abc27 News

15-year-old charged in Kennywood Park shooting, police announce

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a shooting at Kennywood Park Sept. 24, which saw three people, including two teenagers, wounded, police have announced. Darryl Pirl, who will be tried as an adult, is facing charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, […]
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police handling investigation into death of worker on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction worker is dead after police said a tractor-trailer hit a bucket truck on the Parkway East Friday morning.   State police said a tractor-trailer hit the bucket and sent the man falling to the trail down below. At this point, state police continue to investigate but say other agencies like OSHA are getting involved as well. According to state police, it was around 3:15 Friday morning when the man, identified as 41-year-old Derek Cronk, fell out of the bucket. It happened on the outbound Parkway East near the Oakland exit. Troopers say the left lane...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#John Harris High School#Nexstar Media Inc
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
WETM 18 News

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

4 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Fatality reported on FirstEnergy Pennsylvania demolition site

CARMICHAELS, Pa. — An investigation is underway at a power plant demolition site just north of Morgantown in Greene County, Pennsylvania following a recent death. Officials with First Energy confirm a contract worker was killed Sept. 28 at the site where the Hatfield Ferry Power Plant near Carmichaels, Pa. is being torn down.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy