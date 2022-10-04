ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

By Vivian Muniz
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZKhi_0iLcF4DW00

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtKre_0iLcF4DW00
Joan Marie Dymond

According to state police, the remains of the young woman, previously known only as Jane “Newport” Doe, were discovered in November 2012, on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township by individuals digging for relics in a trash-filled depression in the ground.

An examination determined the remains were those of a female, estimated to be in her mid-teens to early 20s, who died of suspicious or “foul play”.

Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s.

The Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP’s Shickshinny station sent the victim’s DNA profile to national databases for comparison to other profiles that resulted in negative results.

PSP states the remains were later submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing.

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

Troopers said Othram, Inc. provided them with possible family members of Jane “Newport” Doe, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples.

The samples were compared to the DNA profile of the remains found in 2012, lab results received earlier this month indicated the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe are the remains of Joan Marie Dymond, as stated in the release.

Pennsylvania State Police is asking for help to find the individual responsible for her death. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

CBS Pittsburgh

Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania turkey farms have 11 people charged with cruelty caught on video￼

Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022

ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police

A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
NEWPORT, PA
abc27 News

Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

