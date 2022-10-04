FRIDAY, Oct. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of a combined oral contraceptive pill during adolescence may be associated with less severe breast hypertrophy and does not seem to exacerbate macromastia-related symptoms, according to a study published in the October issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Laura C. Nuzzi,...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO