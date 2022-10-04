Read full article on original website
Telmisartan Does Not Improve Six-Minute Walk Distance in PAD
FRIDAY, Oct. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with lower-extremity peripheral artery disease (PAD), telmisartan does not improve six-minute walk distance compared with placebo at six-month follow-up, according to a study published in the Oct. 4 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Mary M. McDermott,...
Deep Brain Stimulation May Ease Symptoms of Severe OCD
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Deep brain stimulation (DBS) may reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Sept. 20 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Ron Gadot, from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston,...
Migraine May Increase Subsequent Dementia Risk
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Migraine is associated with an increased risk for subsequent dementia, according to a study published online Aug. 24 in The Journal of Headache and Pain. Kyungduk Hurh, from Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues used data from...
AAO: One in Nine Patients With Wet AMD Skip Follow-Up
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — One in nine people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are skipping appointments for sight-saving eye injections, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Chicago. Rahul...
Patient Belief About Success of Antibiotics Tied to Appendicitis Outcomes
FRIDAY, Oct. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Positive patient beliefs about the likely success of antibiotics for appendicitis are associated with a lower risk for appendectomy, according to research published online Oct. 5 in JAMA Surgery. David R. Flum, M.D., from the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues...
Health Highlights: Oct. 7, 2022
Speeding, texting a dangerous due for many teen drivers. In a new study, researchers found teens drove over the speed limit on 40% of trips and held cell phones more than 30% of the time. In 5% of trips, teens sped and used their cell phones. COVID boosters make hospitalization...
Fourth Vaccination Ups Immunity to Omicron Variants in Cancer Patients
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with hematologic malignant neoplasms undergoing B cell-targeted therapy and for those with solid malignant neoplasms, antibody levels against the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) increased after receipt of a fourth vaccination, according to a research letter published online Sept. 22 in JAMA Oncology.
Combined Oral Contraceptives Do Not Seem to Worsen Macromastia
FRIDAY, Oct. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of a combined oral contraceptive pill during adolescence may be associated with less severe breast hypertrophy and does not seem to exacerbate macromastia-related symptoms, according to a study published in the October issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Laura C. Nuzzi,...
Treatments Compared for Pediatric-Onset Multiple Sclerosis
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — More patients with pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (POMS) are free of new or newly enlarging (N or NE) T2 hyperintense lesions with dimethyl fumarate (DMF) versus interferon β-1a (IFNβ-1a) treatment, and the annualized relapse rate is lower with DMF, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in JAMA Network Open.
Treatment Sequence Studied for Advanced BRAF-Mutant Melanoma
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with treatment-naive BRAFv600 mutant metastatic melanoma, treatment first with combination nivolumab/ipilimumab yields better overall survival than dual BRAF/MEK inhibition with dabrafenib/trametinib, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Michael B. Atkins, M.D., from...
Long-Term Outcomes of PCI, CABG Compared for Multivessel CAD
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with multivessel coronary artery disease, the rates of major adverse cardiac events and safety events do not differ for those receiving percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with everolimus-eluting stent or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), according to a study published online Sept. 19 in Circulation to coincide with the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference, held from Sept. 16 to 19 in Boston.
High Costs Seen for Nonoperative Therapy for Late-Stage Knee Arthritis Prior to TKA
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with late-stage knee osteoarthritis (OA) incur significant costs for nonoperative treatments in the year before total knee arthroplasty (TKA), and the type and cost of these treatments vary considerably, according to a study published online Sept. 20 in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.
Medical Groups Urge Protections for Health Workers Providing Gender-Affirming Care
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Three leading medical groups have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate growing threats to doctors, hospitals, and families providing and seeking gender-affirming care. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association,...
AI-Enabled Retinal Vasculometry May Help Assess Vascular Health
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled retinal vasculometry (RV) can help predict circulatory mortality, incident stroke, and myocardial infarction (MI), according to a study published online Oct. 4 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Alicja Regina Rudnicka, M.D., from St. George’s University of London, and...
