With the cooperation of EPA and WDNR, the City of Waupaca Water Utility is assessing the amount of PFA’s in it’s drinking water and wastewater. PFAS is a general acronym to describe a large list of man-made chemicals. The PFAS family is broken down further and described as PFAs, PFBS,and PFOS. The scientific names of these chemicals are not included as we want you to read to the end and not fall asleep.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO