Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Route 22/322 lane restrictions planned in Dauphin County

REED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are being advised to be prepared for lane restrictions on Tuesday, October 11 on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 32/33 in Reed Township so the Route 11/15 bridge spanning the highway can be inspected. Weather permitting, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Part of I-83 closed after York County crash

Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County license suspension errors revealed because of DUI crash investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Akron man has been charged with vehicular homicide while DUI after a Lancaster County crash. Prosecutors learned that the man’s license should have been suspended due to a prior conviction; however, the suspension had not been imposed. A deeper investigation found that this was not the first time this kind of oversight occurred.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27 News

Tractor-trailer hit traffic light in Harrisburg, light hit bus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police. This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police

A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
NEWPORT, PA
abc27 News

CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Manor Township police chief Todd Graeff fired

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The police chief in Manor Township, Lancaster County, has been fired. The township manager said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff. The manager didn't give a reason for the firing. Lt. Kimberly...
LANCASTER, PA

