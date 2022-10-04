Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed after crash
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. The crash happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. at Stony Battery Road in West Hempfield Township. Both eastbound lanes are closed in the area. Emergency dispatchers said no one...
abc27.com
Route 22/322 lane restrictions planned in Dauphin County
REED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are being advised to be prepared for lane restrictions on Tuesday, October 11 on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 32/33 in Reed Township so the Route 11/15 bridge spanning the highway can be inspected. Weather permitting, the...
Part of I-83 closed after York County crash
Interstate 83 south is closed after a late Friday morning crash in York County. Southbound lanes are shut down between exit 24 toward Emigsville, and exit 22 to North George Street toward York City, according to 511PA. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to traffic maps. However, it’s unclear exactly...
abc27.com
Lancaster County license suspension errors revealed because of DUI crash investigation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Akron man has been charged with vehicular homicide while DUI after a Lancaster County crash. Prosecutors learned that the man’s license should have been suspended due to a prior conviction; however, the suspension had not been imposed. A deeper investigation found that this was not the first time this kind of oversight occurred.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
Pa. man charged in fatal crash was supposed to have license suspended from prior DUI
A man who police say was intoxicated when he caused a fatal Lancaster County crash last month was supposed to have his license suspended because of a prior DUI, but the proper paperwork was never filed, prosecutors said. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Lancaster County...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
abc27.com
Downed utilities closed roads by Harrisburg Farm Show Complex
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Downed utilities shut down all lanes of US 22 near the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. for hours on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to PennDOT, there was a downed utility on US 22 eastbound between Agriculture Drive, Farm Show Complex Road, and Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 near Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Columbia, Lancaster County, has been cleared and traffic is now getting by. Remember, you can always get real-traffic updates with WGAL's interactive map here.
Tractor-trailer hit traffic light in Harrisburg, light hit bus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer clipped a traffic light Wednesday morning, causing one light to hit a school bus, according to police. This incident happened at the intersection of Cameron and Maclay streets in Harrisburg. The power lines and traffic light ended up dropping down to within a few feet of the roadway, police […]
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
echo-pilot.com
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
US 222 Reopens Following Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Rollover In Central PA
A three-vehicle crash closed part of US Route 222 in central Pennsylvania in the afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 4, authorities say. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Oregon Pike exit, Manheim Township police say. One of the vehicles involved in the crash has rolled over...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting car that turned in front of him: police
A 35-year-old man was killed last weekend when another driver turned left in front of his motorcycle on a Perry County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jacob J. Kiraly, of Port Trevorton, was wearing a helmet and other protective equipment when the crash happened around 6:28 a.m. Saturday on Susquehanna Trail (Route 11) in Liverpool Borough, according to state police.
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
WGAL
Manor Township police chief Todd Graeff fired
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The police chief in Manor Township, Lancaster County, has been fired. The township manager said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff. The manager didn't give a reason for the firing. Lt. Kimberly...
Turkeys Kicked, Stomped, Beaten At 7 Farms Across Pennsylvania: PSP
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
Comments / 0