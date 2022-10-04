Read full article on original website
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese FoodS. F. MoriHeber City, UT
Homelessness Was The Subject Of A Press Conference At Pioneer ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Indigenous People's Art Market Will Sell Items In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
City Creek Canyon in Salt Lake City Is A Beautiful AreaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kjzz.com
Details released of settlement between Dr. Gadson and Salt Lake City School District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's former superintendent will be paid more than $200,000 after a single year in the position. The "separation agreement" between Dr. Timothy Gadson and the Salt Lake School District was investigated by our Crisis in the Classroom team. The district's Tuesday night...
Former superintendent makes case against Orem/Alpine school district split
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Former Assistant Superintendent for the Alpine School District Gary Seastrant says he worries the city of Orem doesn’t understand just how much work and money it will take to make a new school district. During a presentation with Orem PTA members, Seastrand focused on resources, saying the size of the […]
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November
High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
kpcw.org
September 2022 Book Review - "Sidecountry: Tales of Death and Life from the Back Roads of Sports"
From the Winter Olympics to Tour of Utah cycling to Ragnar racing, to the Little League World Series, Utahns live out of doors and engaged. With this wide variety of athletic pursuit, one may stop to ask what an athlete is, or even what a sport is. In his book, “Sidecountry: Tales of Death and Life from the Back Roads of Sports,” author and journalist John Branch introduces us to the people who pursue sports and help us understand why they do.
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
davisjournal.com
Historic cabin to be removed from West Bountiful City Park
The West Bountiful City Park will look a little different as the city plans to remove the “Old Wood” cabin located near the bowery in the middle of the park. The Daniel Wood Log Homestead Cabin found its final home in West Bountiful after several moves across the valley. The cabin was originally built a few miles west of Woods Cross around 1870 by homesteader Daniel Wood and his three sons, Heber, George and Joseph. Previous to its current location, Joseph Wood used the cabin as a blacksmith shop.
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
kslnewsradio.com
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
kpcw.org
Club Free details with Brooks Addicott
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
utahstories.com
New Restaurants Opening in Deer Valley and Downtown Salt Lake
Deer Valley Resort has an exciting new restaurant slated to open for the 2022-23 winter season, on December 15th. It is called Cast & Cut and will be located in Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge. A surf & turf themed restaurant, of sorts, Cast & Cut will feature a...
ksl.com
Utah boasts 7 of the top 20 resorts in the Mountain West, new Condé Nast survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — Seven Utah resorts are considered among the 20 best in the Mountain West list, according to readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and website. The travel magazine's new readers' rankings placed Park City's Waldorf Astoria No. 4 of the top 20 resorts as selected by some 240,000 people who voted in its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
gastronomicslc.com
The Training Table confirm return – but it’s not what you might expect
Today’s the day folks. After months of speculation on what the mysterious countdown clock on the Training Table website was ticking down towards – we now know. Earlier today the ticker was replaced with a brand new website and plans aplenty. The business will indeed be returning to...
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
wvcjournal.com
Clinging to the rural life in West Valley City
Step onto their three acres in the 3800 block of 6400 West and you step into what life was like before West Valley City was a city. Billie Burke, his son Bob, and their families have lived on that plot of land in the Hunter area for more than 70 years.
Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City
On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane.
Riverton teacher wins $50,000 national teaching prize
A Riverton teacher received the surprise of a lifetime by being awarded a $50,000 national teaching prize.
KSLTV
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some cyclists and drivers said a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. The city uses chip seals on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. “It’s like a gravel...
KSLTV
Trial run of license plate-reading cameras in Tooele met with mixed reactions
TOOELE, Utah — Sophisticated license plate-reading surveillance cameras have been making their debut in the city on a trial basis, but already they’ve proven polarizing to residents as police have worked to clarify exactly how and under what circumstances they will be used. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen...
