From the Winter Olympics to Tour of Utah cycling to Ragnar racing, to the Little League World Series, Utahns live out of doors and engaged. With this wide variety of athletic pursuit, one may stop to ask what an athlete is, or even what a sport is. In his book, “Sidecountry: Tales of Death and Life from the Back Roads of Sports,” author and journalist John Branch introduces us to the people who pursue sports and help us understand why they do.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO