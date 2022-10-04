‘Fire Country,’ CBS’ New Drama About Incarcerated Firefighters, Has Some Style, but Its Bravado Is Predictable: TV Review

Read full article on original website
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richie Mehta, Anurag Kashyap Board Awedacious Originals Slate – Busan APM (EXCLUSIVE)
Awedacious is a production company led by Apoorva Bakshi, one of the producers of Mehta’s International Emmy-winning Netflix series “Delhi Crime,” and Monisha Thyagarajan, who served as associate producer on the show. More from Variety. Srishti Bakshi’s documentary “Women of my Billion,” which has just been announced...
Kanye West bizarrely compared his decision to wear a 'White Lives Matter' shirt to Tonya Harding landing her famous triple axel
Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Paris Fashion Week sparked reactions from activists and celebrities, some of whom condemned his decision.
MetFilm Sales Boards Worldwide Sales on ‘Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights, excluding the U.K., to filmmaker Margy Kinmonth’s feature documentary “Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War.”. Written, directed and produced by Kinmonth, executive produced by Maureen Murray and made by Foxtrot Films, the film is the true story of one of Britain’s greatest landscape artists. Eric Ravilious was the first war artist to die in WWII. Set against the wartime locations that inspired him, the film brings to life the undervalued British artist.
Migos is Still a Group — But so are Quavo and Takeoff
When the members of Atlanta rap group Migos each dropped individual solo albums in the past — Quavo and Takeoff in 2018, Offset in early 2019 — there wasn’t much doubt about the future of the rap trio who’d collectively conquered commercial heights. The same might have been said of Quavo and Takeoff’s newest album Only Built For Infinity Links, released today, were it not for ongoing tension between Offset and label Quality Control Music. Last month, he filed a lawsuit against the label over ownership of his solo recordings, accusing QC of “knowingly violating” his rights to his own music.
