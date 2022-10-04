Read full article on original website
Fall Leaf Pick-Up
The following schedule has been setup to provide fall leaf pickup for residents of the City of Waupaca:. After this schedule is done we will start from the beginning again and go thru the City in the same order, until done. Please comply with the following requirements:. · DO NOT...
Economic Development Open House
You are cordially invited to attend a one-hour open house to review and discuss economic development opportunities and priorities for the City of Waupaca and the surrounding towns (the Chain to Main study area). The City and its partners have received a planning grant through the US Economic Development Administration to develop an Economic Development Strategy (ED Strategy) to diversify and strengthen the local economy.
Evaluation of PFAs in Water
With the cooperation of EPA and WDNR, the City of Waupaca Water Utility is assessing the amount of PFA’s in it’s drinking water and wastewater. PFAS is a general acronym to describe a large list of man-made chemicals. The PFAS family is broken down further and described as PFAs, PFBS,and PFOS. The scientific names of these chemicals are not included as we want you to read to the end and not fall asleep.
