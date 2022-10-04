Read full article on original website
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database.
uwosh.edu
Training a ‘worldwide workforce’: Professor has cultural perspective in nursing
A mixture of serendipity and life experience has shaped Maria Graf’s path as a student, staff member and now assistant nursing professor and researcher with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Leaving behind a decade-long nursing career in her native Peru, Graf immigrated to Oshkosh 16 years ago “for love.”...
uwosh.edu
News & Notes: What’s new in the College of Nursing?
Doug and Carla Salmon Foundation helps nursing alumna achieve dreams. For years it was Rachel Emshoff’s dream to one day become a registered nurse. Emshoff, a UWO nursing grad, clearly remembers the day she made the decision to pursue a degree in nursing. “I was in the hospital having...
uwosh.edu
UW Oshkosh graduates taking nursing to the highest level
Why, after earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing, did Brianna Klotz want to continue her education and pursue a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)?. It’s simple: She wanted to maximize her ability to help people. “It was a feeling like I wanted to know as much and do...
$10 million from American Rescue Plan invested into Wisconsin veterans programs
MADISON, Wis. — Programs that support Wisconsin’s veterans received a financial boost Wednesday. Governor Evers announced that $10 million would be used to support programs that connect veterans with mental health services, housing, and employment. The move comes after a recommendation from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran...
Wisconsin joins three other states in plan to develop ‘clean hydrogen hub’
MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will join Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota for an initiative to advance hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen can be used in a fuel cell, only producing water as a byproduct. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) office said clean hydrogen production “has the potential to be a key component of decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy, including transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.”
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
uwosh.edu
Co-workers establish new nursing scholarship to honor retiring professor
A retirement party resulted in a “huge surprise”—a named scholarship honoring Titan X 2 alumni employee Patricia “Patti” (Knier) Vanderloop, who ended her career in June just shy of 30 years with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s College of Nursing. Vanderloop, of Greenville, dedicated...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the presidential results. A group of phony electors tried to claim the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump. Wisconsin’s top lawmaker launched a yearlong inquiry led by a lawyer […] The post Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
DHS: Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their personal data exposed
MADISON, Wis. -- Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their private information exposed and potentially stolen, the Wisconsin Department of Health announced Friday.The exposed information included first and last name, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid member ID, and social security numbers.A presentation containing protected health information was posted to the DHS website as part of its meeting minutes.DHS says once it was notified of the incident, it immediately removed the meeting minutes from the website and replaced them with a version that did not include private information.The department sent notifications to members whose information may have been accessed and offered them free credit monitoring for one year.
wpr.org
Where does the 'Driftless Area' get its name? The history, boundaries of the southwest Wisconsin region
Claire Holland’s three years living in Madison mostly coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which limited how much she could explore. "Anytime — and this is sincere — when I wanted to go someplace that would make me feel good, I just started driving west," she said. "And I think I was going into the Driftless Area."
wearegreenbay.com
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
tonemadison.com
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else
Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
uwosh.edu
UWO awarded $480,000 from Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to make entrepreneurship resources more accessible for all
With a $484,000 grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, the Center for Customized Research and Services at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh will develop an open-source digital toolkit for higher education entrepreneurship. The 18-month project, led by Jeff Sachse, director of UWO’s Center for Customized Research and Services (CCRS),...
