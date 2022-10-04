MADISON, Wis. -- Over 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members had their private information exposed and potentially stolen, the Wisconsin Department of Health announced Friday.The exposed information included first and last name, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid member ID, and social security numbers.A presentation containing protected health information was posted to the DHS website as part of its meeting minutes.DHS says once it was notified of the incident, it immediately removed the meeting minutes from the website and replaced them with a version that did not include private information.The department sent notifications to members whose information may have been accessed and offered them free credit monitoring for one year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO