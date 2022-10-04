ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Police: Suspect charged after a man was assaulted with a helmet during a youth football game in Norwalk

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atZ0r_0iLcDkwF00
NEW CANANN, CT - 05.29.2019 - WAVENY PARK SEARCH - Norwalk police deploy a drone at Waveny Park in New Canaan Wednesday afternoon in the search for a mother of five children who has been missing since last week. A large number of New Canaan, Norwalk and state police are canvasing the popular 300-acre park near the Merritt Parkway in the search for or Jennifer Dulos, who was reported missing by her mother and a friend on Friday. PATRICK RAYCRAFT | praycraft@courant.com Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Norwalk Police Department has arrested a suspect for allegedly knocking out another man with a football helmet during a youth football game in Norwalk on Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Polk, 32, of Norwalk was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection to the assault, Norwalk Police said.

The Norwalk Police Department responded to Brien McMahon High School after 1 p.m. Sunday for an assault at a football game. Responders found a man lying unconscious on the field amidst a large crowd of adults and young spectators.

The man was transported to Norwalk Hospital for serious injuries. He was released and is recovering from injuries sustained in the incident, police said.

Police said witnesses told them a man used a football helmet to hit the man in the head before walking away. Several witnesses identified the man as Polk, police said.

Police prepared a warrant and provided Polk with several opportunities to turn himself in, they said. He was located near his home in Colonial Village on Suncrest Road on Tuesday morning and arrested after several attempts to contact him. According to police, he tried to conceal himself from officers.

Polk was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and breach of the peace. He was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

