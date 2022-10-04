Read full article on original website
Cole Beasley retires from NFL 2 weeks after signing with Buccaneers
After 11 seasons in the National Football League, wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he's retiring. "He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agent Joel Turner told the NFL Network and ESPN. Beasley signed...
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from Injured Reserve
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams has been designated to return from the Injured Reserve List. Williams was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 9. He missed the first four games of the season. The Browns also signed Richard LeCounte III to their practice...
Plesac in Cleveland's bullpen for wild-card round with Rays
CLEVELAND — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland's bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday's scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the injured list due...
