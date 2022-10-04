ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

Cole Beasley retires from NFL 2 weeks after signing with Buccaneers

After 11 seasons in the National Football League, wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he's retiring. "He is ready to be with his family after playing 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," his agent Joel Turner told the NFL Network and ESPN. Beasley signed...
TAMPA, FL
newsnet5

Plesac in Cleveland's bullpen for wild-card round with Rays

CLEVELAND — Guardians starter Zach Plesac will pitch out of Cleveland's bullpen in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams finalized their rosters two hours before Friday's scheduled first pitch for Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday. Plesac, who recently returned from the injured list due...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy