Congress & Courts

PBS NewsHour

Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law

CINCINNATI (AP) — The nation’s abortion debate arrived in a courtroom in Ohio on Friday, as attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on the state’s near-total ban on the procedure presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists to make their cases to a county judge. A...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour presents ‘Ricochet: An American Trauma’

In 2020, more than 45,000 Americans died as a result of gun-related injuries– the highest number on record, according to numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That same year and amid a global pandemic, guns became the greatest cause of mortality for American children, according to the same CDC report. So far this year, there have been over 500 mass shootings in the United States, including tragedies in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
PBS NewsHour

Biden signs executive order promising EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
PBS NewsHour

GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — The graphic surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly punching someone in the head, knocking them to the ground. With muted screams and gunshots in the background, the video stitches together other surveillance clips of shootings and punching on streets and subway trains as a voiceover says, “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York.”
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

