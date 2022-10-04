In 2020, more than 45,000 Americans died as a result of gun-related injuries– the highest number on record, according to numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That same year and amid a global pandemic, guns became the greatest cause of mortality for American children, according to the same CDC report. So far this year, there have been over 500 mass shootings in the United States, including tragedies in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO