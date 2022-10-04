Read full article on original website
Related
Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States and seemed likely to divide the court along ideological lines. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over...
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI (AP) — The nation’s abortion debate arrived in a courtroom in Ohio on Friday, as attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on the state’s near-total ban on the procedure presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists to make their cases to a county judge. A...
Appeals court reinstates injunction blocking Arizona abortion ban
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday blocked a trial court’s decision that allowed immediate enforcement of a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions. The ruling means that abortions can again take place in Arizona, at least for now, unless the state Supreme Court...
Biden issues pardons for thousands convicted for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. He is also calling on governors to issue similar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal prosecutors weigh tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
3 accused of assisting in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot stand trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General...
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law, labeling them unconstitutional
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York’s latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn...
Meet President Baugh — the self-proclaimed 'dictator' of a micronation in Nevada you've probably never heard of
Molossia is a one-acre micronation, which has a population of 35 in the Nevada desert. 'President' Kevin Baugh founded it as a teenager in 1977.
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions in response to Mahsa Amini’s death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury’s Office...
Twitter says it wants trial against Elon Musk to proceed
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is asking a Delaware court to proceed with an upcoming trial against Elon Musk, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Twitter attorneys sent a letter Thursday...
Jan. 6 committee schedules new public hearing for Oct. 13
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. It will be the panel’s...
WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour presents ‘Ricochet: An American Trauma’
In 2020, more than 45,000 Americans died as a result of gun-related injuries– the highest number on record, according to numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That same year and amid a global pandemic, guns became the greatest cause of mortality for American children, according to the same CDC report. So far this year, there have been over 500 mass shootings in the United States, including tragedies in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden signs executive order promising EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
WATCH: U.S. stands with people of Thailand after daycare shooting, State Department says
The Biden administration offered its condolences to the people and government of Thailand after a former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers. Watch Patel’s remarks in the player above. “We stand with the people of Thailand,...
WATCH: Biden pledges Florida recovery help after surveying damage with DeSantis
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above....
Michael Flynn, Newt Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge.
GOP steps up crime message in midterm’s final stretch
NEW YORK (AP) — The graphic surveillance video shows a man on a sidewalk suddenly punching someone in the head, knocking them to the ground. With muted screams and gunshots in the background, the video stitches together other surveillance clips of shootings and punching on streets and subway trains as a voiceover says, “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York.”
New York City mayor declares emergency over migrants sent from border states
New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”. “A city recovering from an ongoing...
Elon Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44 billion to buy Twitter
Elon Musk is abandoning his legal battle to back out of buying Twitter by offering to go through with his original $44 billion bid for the social media platform. The mercurial Tesla CEO made the offer in a letter to Twitter, Musk disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0