Less than half of Latino voters say U.S.-Mexico border is secure: NBC News/Telemundo poll

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Less than half of registered Latino voters believe that the U.S.-Mexico border is totally secure, an NBC News/Telemundo poll found.

According to the poll, 46% of registered Latino voters say that the U.S.-Mexico border is secure, 44% say it's not secure, and 10% are unsure.

And over half of respondents said border security is a more important issue than immigration, 59% to 35%.

When it comes to President Joe Biden's performance, 51% of Latino voters approve of him, while 45% do not, the poll found.

When it comes to the issue of abortion, 54% of Latino voters disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade, while 37% approve, the poll found. It also found that 60% of respondents say abortion should be legal, while 39% believe it should not be.

There are major differences among Latinos on abortion by party and religion, according to NBC News.

Seventy-five percent of Democratic Latinos do not approve of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe, compared to 42% of independents and 22% of Latino Republicans.

A little more than half of Latino Catholics, 53%, do not approve of the decision, while more than half of Latino evangelical Christians approve of the decision at 59%, according to NBC News.

The survey was conducted from Sept. 17-26, and 1,000 Latino registered voters participated. Participants were contacted through landline, cell phone, and text message. The poll has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Less than half of Latino voters say U.S.-Mexico border is secure: NBC News/Telemundo poll

