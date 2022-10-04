ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

New effort underway to recognize transgender rights

By Nicole Rogers
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new effort is underway to recognize transgender rights at three universities in the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s Coalition for Trans-youth and Transgender Advocates Knowledgeable Empowering Resource Center is registering voters, sharing information on what’s on the ballot, and getting college students excited for the midterm elections.

Daye Pope, Director of Civic Engagement, says “This is really about whether all of us have civil rights, all of us have human rights in Pennsylvania.”

It’s not just at Wilkes University, it’s an effort across the commonwealth.

“We’ll also be having a presence at temple university in Philadelphia as well as Lebanon Valley College in Annville, pa so colleges around the state are getting fired up to support LGBTQ rights, something a lot of Gen Z and young people care about.”

It’s all about making sure students know what will be on the ballot for the 2022 midterm elections.

“These campuses are open to the public so if folks are curious and want to know more, you can join us from 11-1 at Wilkes University, Temple University, and Lebanon Valley College and you can get registered yourself,” says Pope.

An important conversation in the Diamond City.

Jo Buck
3d ago

Are they Americans? Then their rights are already being met. Just stop it already!

