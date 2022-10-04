Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
The White Lotus says "Ciao" to bad decisions in the trailer for season two
Ahead of The White Lotus’ return later this month, HBO has shared the trailer for the second season of the acclaimed drama. Jennifer Coolidge, whose performance as the grieving Tanya was a standout of the first installment, is now checking in to another location of the titular resort, this time in Sicily. Instead of toting her mother’s ashes, she’s now joined by her new husband Greg (Jon Gries) and assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
A.V. Club
Outer Range and its Spooky Hole renewed for a second season at Amazon
Today, in spooky sci-fi hole news: Amazon has announced that it’s renewing its Josh Brolin semi-Western Outer Range for a second season. This is per THR, which also reports a major behind-the-scenes change for the series, about a Wyoming rancher (Brolin) whose life gets very strange, very fast, after an inexplicable, possibly magical hole suddenly opens up on his land. Specifically, the show’s getting a new showrunner, in the form of Luke Cage and Inhumans alum Charles Murray, who’s taking over the role from the first season’s Zev Borow. (Borow will remain on the series as an executive producer.)
A.V. Club
American Psycho director Mary Harron fought to cast Christian Bale, but he was paid "the absolute minimum"
Christian Bale has had plenty of standout roles throughout the years, from Laurie in Little Women and Batman to, uh, Dick Cheney. One that has particularly stood the test of time is his starring turn as American Psycho’s ‘80s serial killer Patrick Bateman. Who could forget his little dance to “Hip To Be Square” before axe murdering Jared Leto?
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry show New Orleans some love in the Causeway trailer
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the latest sensitive drama from A24, Causeway. Co-produced by Apple TV+, the film follows Lynsey, a former military engineer forced to move back in with her mother in New Orleans and get a job cleaning pools after suffering a brain injury. While Lynsey has the help...
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
The Bones & All extended theatrical trailer ups the slayage (and the Chloë Sevigny)
What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done at a sleepover? Broken something important? Wet the bed? Clogged the toilet? No matter your perceived worst foible, it’s likely not as terminal as when young cannibal Maren (Taylor Russell) bites off the finger of an unlucky friend trying to show off her nail polish. Overcome with desire, Maren shirks all social graces just to get a taste. After a stern scolding from her father, she’s running from the cops again.
A.V. Club
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Take it from Jesse Eisenberg— just because you played the boy inventor behind one of the internet’s most consequential social media apps doesn’t mean onscreen online dating will be a breeze. In the new trailer for FX’s new series Fleishman Is In Trouble, dizzying camera shots introduce us to a story “about everything.”
A.V. Club
Mindy Kaling suits up as Velma in the teaser for HBO Max's animated series
Well, jinkies. Get ready to use that phrase a lot more now that Mindy Kaling’s Velma series is almost here. Co-created by Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Kaling leads HBO Max’s adult animated series as the iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley, before Velma became the iconic and gay version of her we know and love. Don’t worry; this version is pretty damn great, too. The high-school-set show is essentially her origin story.
A.V. Club
Relatable: Luca Guadagnino loves House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel
However petulant House Of The Dragon’s Ser Criston can be (turning on someone who won’t elope with you isn’t cute!) it’s hard to deny his dreamy allure onscreen. But don’t take it from just any groupie—Luca Guadagnino himself has an interest in Fabien Frankel, the actor who portrays Ser Criston, and lauds Frankel’s performance in a new interview with Vanity Fair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Halloween Ends’ David Gordon Green explains that he can’t just remake the original movie
Back before the reboot trilogy started, the big selling point for David Gordon Green’s new Halloween series was going to be its back-to-basics approach that expanded on the original John Carpenter movie without wasting time on the complicated mythology of the sequels and without making Michael Myers an immortal monster—all as part of an explicit acknowledgement that the first movie is the best one and none of the sequels have fully captured its magic. But now, ahead of the release of Halloween Ends, Green is making a point to remind people that he can’t just remake the first movie and that sometimes sequels have to try and do new things. So… does that mean we all owe Halloween: Resurrection director Rick Rosenthal an apology?
A.V. Club
Finally, some good news: John Waters to write and direct Liarmouth
Apparently not yet tired of being America’s foremost authority on filth, John Waters is returning to show us how it’s done. Announced earlier today on Deadline, Waters will write and direct a film adaptation of his first novel Liarmouth, released earlier this year. The movie would be his first in nearly two decades, with 2004’s A Dirty Shame, starring Tracey Ullman, being his last time behind the camera.
A.V. Club
Keanu bails on Hulu's Devil In The White City show
Keanu Reeves has reportedly exited Hulu’s upcoming limited series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, bailing on a project that was set to be his first major starring TV role. This is according to Deadline, which reports that neither Hulu PR, nor Reeves’ representation, have so far issued a comment about the move.
A.V. Club
It's Rumor Time: Is Henry Cavill's Superman actually coming back for Black Adam?
It’s been 5 years since Henry Cavill last appeared as Superman in Warner Media’s DC Comics Universe of films—having last donned the cape and tights for the Joss Whedon version of Justice League back in 2017. Today, though, rumors have begun to re-circulate—shortly after the world premiere in Mexico City of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam—that Cavill might be set to make his return for a meeting with Johnson’s old-school anti-hero.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Reese Witherspoon teaming up with Build-A-Bear for a Goldilocks And The Three Bears movie
In Hollywood’s latest fascinating “chicken or the egg” scenario, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company has announced that it’s working with Build-A-Bear Entertainment to develop a “reimagination” of Goldilocks And The Three Bears. That raises a key question: Do you decide to make a Goldilocks movie and then team up with Build-A-Bear, a famously bear-related brand, to make it? Or do you team up with Build-A-Bear and then look for a bear-related project you can work on together?
A.V. Club
Randall Park and Melissa Fumero keep it old school in Netflix's Blockbuster trailer
Remember Blockbuster? Netflix sure does, even though the company’s mail-order DVDs and streaming service put the video rental chain out of business. After appearing in the streamer’s projects Always Be My Maybe and Human Resources, Randall Park stars in the new series Blockbuster as Timmy, the manager of the last-ever location of the titular store. He’s worked there since he was in the seventh grade and has no intention of stopping. Melissa Fumero, who got plenty of experience doing a workplace comedy across eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, plays Eliza, Timmy’s longtime crush who returns to the job after separating from her husband.
A.V. Club
In more Weird news, Evan Rachel Wood says her version of Madonna is a "sociopath"
Adaptation of celebrities’ lives that take certain... let’s say “creative liberties” are really having a moment right now. But while films like Blonde and 2021's Spencer take themselves incredibly seriously (largely to their detriment), the genre’s weirdest new entry could not stray further from seriousness if it tried.
A.V. Club
Significant Other
Does a camping trip ever go well in the movies? Surely there are some examples that work well as REI product placement, but when characters pack their gear and head for the trail, it’s understandable to start hearing Ned Beatty’s squeal in the back of your mind. Significant...
A.V. Club
What you need to know before watching the new Hellraiser movie
Get ready to dim the lights and put the kids to bed early, because the new Hellraiser is finally out of development, er, hell. In some ways, it feels like its signature blend of sexually charged body horror never really went away. Since the original film premiered in 1987, the franchise has been steadily humming along, profitability be damned, adding new films and lore without ever having a hugely successful outing.
A.V. Club
Justin Long to lend some cheerful horror cred to Disney Plus' Goosebumps show
Justin Long, fresh off appearing in two high-profile horror movies in recent months—Neil LaBute’s House Of Darkness and Zach Cregger’s Barbarian—has just added a slightly less horrifying breed of horror to his resumé: Goosebumps. Specifically, Variety reports today that Long has signed on to co-star...
A.V. Club
Mom and Dad are still fighting in the first teaser for His Dark Materials season three
HBO has announced that the third and final season of His Dark Materials will begin airing in December, right on time for when you’d want to watch something that involves a giant polar bear running around. Co-produced by the BBC, the show has been praised for its thoughtful adaptation of Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy of fantasy novels—a proposed film series starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig failed to take off after its first and only installment was released in 2007.
A.V. Club
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Even the closest of friendships experience their ups and downs, but there’s nothing like a public ex-communication to really start a feud. In the exclusive first clip from The Banshees of Inisherin, the new film by Martin McDonagh, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) realizes he’s in a “row” with Colm (Brendan Gleeson), while a sympathetic bartender looks on.
Comments / 0