Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’
BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
FOX43.com
Phillies to face Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series | Here's what to expect
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia Phillies have earned an MLB postseason berth for the first time since 2011. As the No. 5 seed in the National League, the Phillies are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game National League Wild Card Series. The Cardinals will host...
Aaron Judge rumors: ESPN’s Buster Olney thinks Giants will offer more money than Yankees
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. Judge, you may remember, rejected...
KSDK
Cardinals lose final regular season game, Wild Card Series begins Friday
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday’s Game Report: Pirates 5, Cardinals 3. With the preliminaries out of the way, the Cardinals can now officially turn their attention to the postseason. A loss to the Pirates on Wednesday in Pittsburgh brought the regular season to a close with a 93-69 record, good...
Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
Cardinals Wild Card game times and televised schedule announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Busch Stadium in a best-of-three Wild Card Series. This series will see a rematch of the 2011 National League Divison Series where the Cardinals beat the Phillies, eventually winning the World Series that year.
Where, when, how to watch Friday’s St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card Game
ST. LOUIS – Rise and shine, we’re just hours away from the start of postseason for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card series starting Friday at Busch Stadium. Busch Stadium will host at least two, possibly three, games this weekend.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
KOKI FOX 23
MLB playoffs: Mariners ride dominant Luis Castillo past Blue Jays, Phillies stage epic comeback vs. Cardinals
The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays, more top plays
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day. Currently, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies in the afternoon's first NL wild-card...
MLB playoffs: Padres-Mets National League Wild Card Series | Game 1 preview
This is what all the fuss is about. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres begin their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series Friday at Citi Field. It’s the Mets’ first playoff appearance since 2016, when they were bounced from the wild card game by the San Francisco Giants.
Cardinals announce wild-card roster
The end of an era is drawing near in St. Louis, and as the Cardinals hope to send at least two franchise icons off on the highest note possible, they have formally set their roster for their best-of-three Wild Card series against the Phillies. Here is how the roster will look as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols suit up for the final postseason run of their illustrious careers…
Red Sox ‘going to explore additions’ at catcher in free agent/trade markets
BOSTON — Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom liked what he saw from catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong during the final month as they split time. But he also plans to look at available catchers outside the organization this offseason as he builds his 2023 roster. “This is one...
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 1 of MLB playoffs Friday afternoon
The Toronto Blue Jays square off against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Oct. 7, in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. First pitch is 4:07 p.m. ET on fuboTV. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free via fuboTV’s free trial offer. You can also check out a free trial offer on DirecTV Stream.
Mets vs. Padres Game 1: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs
The first day of the MLB postseason will conclude with a matchup between two National League contenders as the Mets host the Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series Friday night. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is on the hill for the Mets opposite righty Yu Darvish....
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies stun Cardinals with ninth-inning rally in Game 1
A stunned crowd at Busch Stadium — just two innings prior screaming with joy after Juan Yepez’s tie-breaking, pinch-hit home run — started to file for the exits in disbelief before the last out was recorded. A last-ditch effort couldn’t alleviate the sting from the ninth-inning collapse....
Red Sox claim pitcher Easton McGee off waivers from Rays
BOSTON — The Red Sox have claimed 24-year-old righty Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays. McGee made his major league debut Oct. 2 at Houston. He went 3 innings, allowing one unearned run, four hits and no walks while striking out one. Tampa designated him for assignment the next day.
Cardinals president: 2011 NLDS vs. Phillies 'was like a fork in the road' for the two teams
Friday marks the 11-year anniversary of Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals won that contest and went on to win the World Series that year. At 2:07 p.m. ET on Friday, St. Louis and Philadelphia will meet again to kick...
KSDK
Cardinals fans talk about historic season, playoff hopes
St. Louis Cardinals fans packed Busch Stadium for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. Fans came from around the country to see their team in the postseason.
