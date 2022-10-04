ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’

BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown

The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB playoffs: Mariners ride dominant Luis Castillo past Blue Jays, Phillies stage epic comeback vs. Cardinals

The 2022 MLB season is advancing into a brave new world, a 12-team postseason bracket that will decide a champion over the next month. And it's going to get real fast. The new best-of-three wild-card series begin Friday and will be decided by Sunday at the latest. The burst of high-stakes baseball pits eight teams against each other — Guardians-Rays, Cardinals-Phillies, Blue Jays-Mariners, Mets-Padres — for the right to advance.
MLB wild card: Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays, more top plays

The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day. Currently, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies in the afternoon's first NL wild-card...
Cardinals announce wild-card roster

The end of an era is drawing near in St. Louis, and as the Cardinals hope to send at least two franchise icons off on the highest note possible, they have formally set their roster for their best-of-three Wild Card series against the Phillies. Here is how the roster will look as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols suit up for the final postseason run of their illustrious careers…
Red Sox claim pitcher Easton McGee off waivers from Rays

BOSTON — The Red Sox have claimed 24-year-old righty Easton McGee off waivers from the Rays. McGee made his major league debut Oct. 2 at Houston. He went 3 innings, allowing one unearned run, four hits and no walks while striking out one. Tampa designated him for assignment the next day.
