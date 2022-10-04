Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Hamilton Trophy will be on the line tonight at Lakewood, where the newly renovated John Ford Stadium will host...
Football: Millikan Races Past Lakewood, Retains Hamilton Trophy
Big plays have been the hallmark of this current era of Millikan Football, and the Rams used some early fireworks to put archrivals Lakewood into a 28-0 hole. The Lancers did their best to battle back, but couldn’t overcome that slow start in a 52-20 win for Millikan, keeping the Hamilton Trophy at Palo Verde & Spring.
FEATURE: Lala Hall Bringing The Funny For Lakewood Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Volleyball practices are usually loud with the sound of squeaking shoes, bouncing balls...
Girls’ Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Millikan
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by...
Lakewood Hires Adam Wadley to Coach Volleyball, Fernando Viramontes to Coach Lacrosse
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. Lakewood High confirmed a pair of coaching hires last week as they’re getting...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Golf
The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football vs Wilson, Millikan vs Lakewood, Jordan vs Compton, St. Anthony at La Salle
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Wilson, Millikan and Lakewood, and Jordan and Compton. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. Jordan Washington rushed for 272 yards and 3 TDs on 19...
Millikan Football Coach Romeo Pellum Reinstated
Millikan football coach Romeo Pellum confirmed Thursday afternoon that he’d been reinstated as the Rams coach, following a paid leave during an investigation of the Millikan football program by the Long Beach Unified School District. “I’m back, I’m happy to be back, and we have three games to win...
Football: Jordan Pulls Away From Compton Late For Win
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Big plays proved to be the difference when Jordan hosted Compton in Moore League football action on Friday night. It was a one-score game in the fourth quarter when a 71-yard touchdown run from Jordan Washington...
PODCAST: Long Beach Football Rivalry Week Previews
This week on the show we’re previewing the rivalry football games coming up and talking to Lakewood girls’ volleyball opposite hitter Lala Hall. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Compton, Football
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The 91 Gridiron Trophy is on the line tonight when Jordan hosts Compton in Moore League action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Last year was the first time these two schools played for the new...
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs. Millikan Girls’ Volleyball, Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of...
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
Girls’ Volleyball: Millikan Sweeps Long Beach Poly In Third-Place Battle
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Wilson Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23...
