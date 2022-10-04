ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Football

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Lakewood, Football

The Hamilton Trophy will be on the line tonight at Lakewood, where the newly renovated John Ford Stadium will host...
The 562

Football: Millikan Races Past Lakewood, Retains Hamilton Trophy

Big plays have been the hallmark of this current era of Millikan Football, and the Rams used some early fireworks to put archrivals Lakewood into a 28-0 hole. The Lancers did their best to battle back, but couldn’t overcome that slow start in a 52-20 win for Millikan, keeping the Hamilton Trophy at Palo Verde & Spring.
The 562

Girls’ Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Millikan

Girls' Volleyball: Lakewood Sweeps Millikan
The 562

PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls’ Golf

PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Girls' Golf
The 562

Millikan Football Coach Romeo Pellum Reinstated

Millikan football coach Romeo Pellum confirmed Thursday afternoon that he’d been reinstated as the Rams coach, following a paid leave during an investigation of the Millikan football program by the Long Beach Unified School District. “I’m back, I’m happy to be back, and we have three games to win...
The 562

Football: Jordan Pulls Away From Compton Late For Win

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Big plays proved to be the difference when Jordan hosted Compton in Moore League football action on Friday night. It was a one-score game in the fourth quarter when a 71-yard touchdown run from Jordan Washington...
The 562

PODCAST: Long Beach Football Rivalry Week Previews

PODCAST: Long Beach Football Rivalry Week Previews

This week on the show we're previewing the rivalry football games coming up and talking to Lakewood girls' volleyball opposite hitter Lala Hall.
The 562

PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Compton, Football

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The 91 Gridiron Trophy is on the line tonight when Jordan hosts Compton in Moore League action. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Last year was the first time these two schools played for the new...
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Girls’ Volleyball

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Girls' Volleyball
The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Wilson Football

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Wilson Football
KTLA

Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
beachcomber.news

Passing of Two City Employees Reported

The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
