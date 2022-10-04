ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns lose rookie running back to injury

By Chad Krispinsky
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially placed rookie running back Jerome Ford on injured reserve.

He will miss at least the next four games, but could return later this season.

Ford suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. Ford appeared in each of the first four games, returning six kickoffs for an average of 24.2 yards per return, with a long of 44 yards.

The Browns have also officially signed defensive end Sam Kamara . The second-year player out of Stony Brook appeared in eight games for the Bears last season. He logged 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

The Browns also released Curtis Weaver from the practice squad.

