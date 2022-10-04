ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Ballot Question on City Charter Amendment

Aurora, Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8gzo_0iLcCDtl00

Aurora voters will have a chance to vote on the November ballot regarding a proposed amendment to the City Charter.

Earlier this year, the Aurora City Council passed Ordinance 2022-33, referring a City Charter amendment to the registered electors of Aurora.

Registered electors will vote on whether to amend Article 3-3 of the City Charter to replace “felony” with “embezzlement of public money, bribery, perjury, solicitation of bribery, or subornation of perjury.”

If passed, the amendment will conform the qualifications of Aurora’s elected officials with the provisions of the Colorado Constitution.

The following question will appear on the ballot:

"Shall Article 3-3 of the Aurora City Charter be amended to conform the qualifications of elective officers of the city with the provision in Section 4 of Article XII of the Colorado Constitution by removing the general prohibition against convicted felons holding elective office and replacing that prohibition with a more specific prohibition against persons who have been convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, perjury, solicitation of bribery or subornation of perjury?"

For more information, email [email protected] or call 303.739.7094.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now

Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest. What's behind the rise? A closer...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The work release program in El Paso County is no more. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the costs to run the program have outweighed the need by arrestees at the El Paso County Jail. According to the Sheriff's Office website, the mission of the program is, "to The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings

A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested

A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus.  That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene. The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Subornation Of Perjury#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Aurora City Council#The Colorado Constitution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
David Heitz

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Missing Boulder Teen’s Disappearance Mired in Conspiracy and Falsehoods

On September 30th, 2022, Boulder 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was reported missing by her mother, Dr. Jessica Knape. Since the report, the investigation into the teenager’s disappearance has been mired in conspiracy theories and false narratives. Among these are fake obituaries published by uncredible websites that are riddled with malware...
The Denver Gazette

2 hospitalized in shooting in north Denver

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a shooting in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. Police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street that sent two individuals to the hospital Wednesday night, the police said on Twitter, adding Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st street.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy