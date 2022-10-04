ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#49ers#Jeff Wilson#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder

In a night full of people who will feel like they’re losers, no one probably feels worse than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Armed with a $245 million extension during the offseason, he just hasn’t played up to his usual high standards. And perhaps some of Wilson’s teammates, including Melvin Gordon, are growing frustrated with […] The post Micah Parsons reacts to viral Melvin Gordon death stare at Russell Wilson after Broncos blunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch

Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Two key Raiders get encouraging injury update ahead of Chiefs game

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball. But they may be at full force on offense in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The duo of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller have dealt with injuries this season. Renfrow suffered a concussion in Week 2 that kept him out of the Raiders last two games. Waller, while he hasn’t missed a game this season, has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers

San Francisco 49ers star defender Nick Bosa made it clear that he wants to call out Baker Mayfield for the Niners’ Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. However, he is just deciding when to do it, per Cam Inman on Twitter. “I don’t think I called him (Mayfield) out last time before the (2019) […] The post Nick Bosa talks smack at Baker Mayfield ahead of 49ers’ Week 5 showdown vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s immediate reaction after shocking fight with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

George Kittle’s low production with 49ers gets blunt take from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been as dominant as fans expect him to be in recent weeks, but despite his poor production, head coach Kyle Shanahan is not one bit worried. Ever since making his 2022 season debut in Week 3, Kittle has only made six receptions for 52 yards. He was […] The post George Kittle’s low production with 49ers gets blunt take from Kyle Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I could have walked in’: KJ Hamler furious over Russell Wilson missing him on potential game-winning TD

It’s hard to be a Denver Broncos fan right now. For the first time this season, Russell Wilson and the Broncos have dived below .500 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home Thursday night, 12-9. The game ended with Russell Wilson’s pass getting batted away by Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the end zone. […] The post ‘I could have walked in’: KJ Hamler furious over Russell Wilson missing him on potential game-winning TD appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice […] The post Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy