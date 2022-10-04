Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Have Heated Exchange Over Alleged Backstage Incident, Guevara Calls Andrade a ‘Jobber’ & ‘Favor Hire’

Read full article on original website
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE
Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.
Kayla Braxton On Sami Zayn Being Most Entertaining Character In WWE, Impact The Bump Has Had On Her Career
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kayla Braxton discussed the impact The Bump has had on her career, Sami Zayn being the most entertaining character in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below. Kayla Braxton on the impact The Bump has had...
Note On Wrestler Possibly Returning On Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that a returning wrestler was spotted at the Boston Airport earlier today, ahead of tonight’s Smackdown on FOX in Worcester, MA. Zelina Vega has been written into tonight’s show and has a new blonde-haired look. Zelina’s last WWE match was on the April 11 episode of...
WWE May Be Changing RAW Announce Team For Season Premiere
A new report from Wrestlevotes suggests that WWE may be making some changes to the RAW announce team for the season premiere this Monday. The current team includes Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. However, Saxton was included on the NXT team this past Tuesday. It was also noted...
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
WWE News: Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title on Smackdown After Tapping, Post-Smackdown Dark Match Result
– Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus on Smackdown, but it wasn’t without controversy. The Imperium member retained the title against Sheamus after hitting him with a shillelagh amid a Brutes and Imperium brawl. Moments earlier, Gunther was on the verge of tapping to a sharpshooter and slammed his hand on the mat twice, but referee Jessika Carr waved off the apparent tap and Gunther was able to get to the ropes:
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl, Status of Ace Steel
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the investigation into the brawl between CM Punk and Ace Steel with the Elite at AEW All Out has not concluded. The reason is because the investigation has been stalled due to threats of legal action. Nobody has been released yet, including Ace Steel, who was reported to have bitten Kenny Omega and thrown a chair. However, there’s no word on when anyone will come back to AEW, if they do.
What Happened After Impact Bound For Glory Ended
A new report has details on what went down after Bound For Glory ended. PWInsider reports that Bully Ray and Josh Alexander starred each other down until Mike Bennett returned to the ring. Alexander and Rey then both grabbed Bennett and slammed him through a table. Bully Ray made his...
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Canceled Talking Smack
– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed why WWE canceled Talking Smack back in July 2017. Road Dogg noted the famous Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Miz promo segment and trying to capitalize off of that momentum, telling McMahon, “This thing that just happened.” However, McMahon responded to Road Dogg, “Oh, where 40,000 people watched?”
Legado Del Fantasma Debut On WWE SmackDown, Joined By Zelina Vega
Legado Del Fantasma are officially on the Blue Brand, making their WWE Smackdown debuts on Friday. The trio of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro made their debut on tonight’s show, taking out their old rivals in Hit Row before unmasking alongside Zelina Vega. You can see a clip below.
411’s WWE This is Awesome Report: “Most Awesome Weddings”
-This show has returned with episode 5 and this time bells are ringing as we look at awesome weddings. Let’s get to it!. -Greg Miller welcomes us to the show and throws to the opening video package that features highlights from various weddings over the years with Talking Heads providing thoughts. RENEE YOUNG! She tells us she loves weddings! LITA AND TRISH BRAWLING! Lawler: “Love is grand, but divorce is a hundred grand.” AWESOME! I forgot about the wedding with Bryan and AJ Lee. Lita/Edge wedding with Lita showing off the girls! I am a sucker for all of this!
Details On Who Tony Khan Works With To Prepare Creative For AEW Shows
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on who Tony Khan is working with when to comes to preparing creative for AEW TV. It was noted that Khan primarily works with QT Marshall for formatting the shows. When there are creative meetings to go over ideas, that will include the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega when he’s available, Pat Buck, Sonjay Dutt, Tony Schiavone, Marshall and others. They are usually there for Khan to bounce ideas off of, although it’s not always the same people and main event talent has input on their stories.
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
Details On Jon Moxley Extending AEW Deal, Notes On Exclusive Status
New details have been reported regarding Jon Moxley’s extension of his contract with AEW. As noted, AEW announced on Friday that Moxley has signed a five-year extension that will keep him with the company until 2027. Fightful Select reports that there had been word that Moxley was working without a contract at some point, though that is not confirmed. AEW was said to be willing to do whatever it took to keep Moxley with the company.
More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the aftermath of Andrade el Idolo’s fight with Sammy Guevara, which saw Andrade get sent home. It had been reported that Guevara didn’t throw a punch, so he wasn’t punished. Instead, he competed in the main event of Dynamite and won.
Jeremy’s AEW Battle of the Belts IV Review
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live AEW Battle of the Belts IV coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here tonight as we’re in a second hour of AEW television. The company’s TNT special is airing tonight right after Rampage because why not? Tonight’s show has three matches as PAC defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta, Willow Nightingale looks to unseat Jade Cargill as TBS Champion, and FTR defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Gates of Agony. Should be a fun little show, and let’s just get right into it.
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before this week’s Rampage for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:. * Lance Archer def. Alex Odin. * Serena Deeb & Penelope Ford & Jamie Hayter def. Brittany Blake & Jordan...
Xavier Woods Delivers Street Fighter 6 Challenge to Kenny Omega
– It looks like WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and suspended AEW star Kenny Omega are looking to compete in the video game realm once again. Woods tweeted yesterday, “See you soon @KennyOmegamanX” You can check out his tweet below. Omega and Woods have faced each other in the...
