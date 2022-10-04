Andrade El Idolo & Sammy Guevara Have Heated Exchange Over Alleged Backstage Incident, Guevara Calls Andrade a ‘Jobber’ & ‘Favor Hire’

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on who Tony Khan is working with when to comes to preparing creative for AEW TV. It was noted that Khan primarily works with QT Marshall for formatting the shows. When there are creative meetings to go over ideas, that will include the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega when he’s available, Pat Buck, Sonjay Dutt, Tony Schiavone, Marshall and others. They are usually there for Khan to bounce ideas off of, although it’s not always the same people and main event talent has input on their stories.

