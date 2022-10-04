Read full article on original website
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
disneydining.com
Just a Little Hungry? Eat This at Disney World
Have you ever felt snack-ish at Walt Disney World? Regardless of if you are dashing around Disney’s Magic Kingdom, country crawling in the EPCOT World Showcase, attraction hopping at Hollywood Studios, or animal watching in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are good food options at every turn. But what...
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneytips.com
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual
Everyone is talking about price inflation after consumer prices increased 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in August from July and 6.3% in the 12 months through August. Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's...
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
WDW News Today
The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and Universal’s Holiday Tour Return to Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort just gave fans an early gift this holiday — the return of The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. Although the park held Universal’s Holiday Tour last year, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast did not return. The last time guests were able to experience the holiday character breakfast was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7
One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Glow in the Dark Loungefly Backpack Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On our most recent visit to Disney Springs, this ghoulishly delightful bag appeared at World Of Disney. Having a glow in the dark design, this bag is sure to make Haunted Mansion fans grin. Haunted Mansion Glow...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
WDW News Today
New Hollywood Tower Hotel Apparel Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios won’t want to miss the new Hollywood Tower Hotel-themed apparel we found at Tower Hotel Gifts!. Hollywood Tower Hotel Red Long-Sleeve Shirt –...
disneyfoodblog.com
Review: A TOP-TIER Snack Has Arrived in Disney World
Disney World has been celebrating Halloween since August — but things are getting SERIOUS now. There are Halloween treats all over, lots of Halloween merch, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets have fully sold out. And now we’re trying two special Halloween sweets!. We stopped by the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort
As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
disneydining.com
Dining on a Budget? Here are Shareable Meals at Disney World
Between rising Disney ticket costs and inflation, it’s no wonder many Disney World-bound families are looking for more ways to save money. Vacationing at Walt Disney World is not a cheap endeavor, and there is no way to do Disney World on a dime. That said, there are ways to cut costs on a Disney vacation. Disney dining is a great place can manipulate your vacation budget to save money.
disneydining.com
All Your Disney Dining Questions Answered!
We here at Disney Dining are obsessed with…well, Disney dining! With hundreds of restaurants and dining locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to love and talk about including favorite snacks, splurge-worthy meals, plant-based options, seasonal offerings, and so much more. While we love to talk Disney dining, we know that trying to plan ahead for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be stressful, so we’re here to help answer any of your dining questions to make that portion of planning that much easier. Let’s read on to answer some of your most asked Disney dining questions and, as always, happy eating!
