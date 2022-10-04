ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
ENVIRONMENT
disneydining.com

Just a Little Hungry? Eat This at Disney World

Have you ever felt snack-ish at Walt Disney World? Regardless of if you are dashing around Disney’s Magic Kingdom, country crawling in the EPCOT World Showcase, attraction hopping at Hollywood Studios, or animal watching in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are good food options at every turn. But what...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual

Everyone is talking about price inflation after consumer prices increased 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in August from July and 6.3% in the 12 months through August. Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's...
BUSINESS
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast and Universal’s Holiday Tour Return to Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort just gave fans an early gift this holiday — the return of The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast. Although the park held Universal’s Holiday Tour last year, The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast did not return. The last time guests were able to experience the holiday character breakfast was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Reopening October 7

One of the last vestiges of the Hurricane Ian saga last week is the continued closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. But it seems work at the site is complete, and the resort will reopen tomorrow. A notice was posted on the Walt Disney World website informing...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Review: A TOP-TIER Snack Has Arrived in Disney World

Disney World has been celebrating Halloween since August — but things are getting SERIOUS now. There are Halloween treats all over, lots of Halloween merch, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets have fully sold out. And now we’re trying two special Halloween sweets!. We stopped by the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort

As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Dining on a Budget? Here are Shareable Meals at Disney World

Between rising Disney ticket costs and inflation, it’s no wonder many Disney World-bound families are looking for more ways to save money. Vacationing at Walt Disney World is not a cheap endeavor, and there is no way to do Disney World on a dime. That said, there are ways to cut costs on a Disney vacation. Disney dining is a great place can manipulate your vacation budget to save money.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

All Your Disney Dining Questions Answered!

We here at Disney Dining are obsessed with…well, Disney dining! With hundreds of restaurants and dining locations throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to love and talk about including favorite snacks, splurge-worthy meals, plant-based options, seasonal offerings, and so much more. While we love to talk Disney dining, we know that trying to plan ahead for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be stressful, so we’re here to help answer any of your dining questions to make that portion of planning that much easier. Let’s read on to answer some of your most asked Disney dining questions and, as always, happy eating!
RESTAURANTS

