England rugby started their World Cup campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji.The Red Roses assured themselves of a bonus point in the first half but they led only 24-14 at the game’s midway point.However, they scored 10 tries after the break to make sure of a dominant start to the competition in New Zealand.Claudia MacDonald scored four tries and Amy Cokayne and Lydia Thompson two apiece, with Abbie Ward, Helena Rowland, Zoe Aldcroft, Abby Dow, Leanne Infante and Connie Powell also crossing in the Pool C opener.Emily Scarratt kicked five of her conversion attempts, with Zoe Harrison...

RUGBY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO