A group of six women brought together by the backyard game of cornhole have recently relocated The Cornhole Connection from Thomaston to Waldoboro. Owner Penny Dostie began sharpening her skills two years ago after learning to play the game at a campground. She opened her first store and event center — the only cornhole store in Maine —in Thomaston in March 2022, kicking off her “second career” after retiring as a custodian at Warren Community School. Now, with the help of a growing collection of friends, she’s moving to a bigger space in a central Midcoast location.

WALDOBORO, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO