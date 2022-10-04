Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
3 Great Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
nerej.com
Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee
Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
lcnme.com
Candidates Discuss Housing, Inflation Concerns During First LCN Forum
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The conversation was cordial and the political differences were obvious during the first of four candidate forums hosted by The Lincoln County News on Thursday, Sept. 29. Friends, family, and supporters of seven candidates for state office packed the meeting room in the Wiscasset municipal building...
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
lcnme.com
TOWN OF BREMEN
The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the. Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org. David Chippendale. Map 009, Lot 001, Turner Road Proposed...
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
lcnme.com
Friends Bring The Cornhole Connection to Waldoboro
A group of six women brought together by the backyard game of cornhole have recently relocated The Cornhole Connection from Thomaston to Waldoboro. Owner Penny Dostie began sharpening her skills two years ago after learning to play the game at a campground. She opened her first store and event center — the only cornhole store in Maine —in Thomaston in March 2022, kicking off her “second career” after retiring as a custodian at Warren Community School. Now, with the help of a growing collection of friends, she’s moving to a bigger space in a central Midcoast location.
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
NECN
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
Popular Maine Brewing Company Opening Two More Locations Soon
A local brewing company is continuing a rapid expansion, with two more future locations recently announced. Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., which originally opened in 2017, has quickly grown into numerous locations throughout coast southern Maine. However, that footprint is now going northwest. The Bangor Daily News reported that Brickyard Hollow...
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
WMTW
Former Mainers experience Hurricane Ian's wrath, duplex left severely damaged
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A former South Portland newspaper columnist now living in Florida has experienced first-hand the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Jim Sanville returned to his rented duplex in Cape Coral, just outside of Fort Myers, a few days after the storm to find it was severely damaged and most of his belongings were ruined.
Community mourns loss of Orrington couple
ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
Ride ‘The Pumpkin Express’ With Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine is here. Crisp days, football, fall foliage, and of course, pumpkins! Best of all, there is no shortage of things to do all across Maine during the fall season. It is time to pick a pumpkin, hop aboard the train in...
lcnme.com
Community Drum Circle in Damariscotta
Located under the tent behind the co-op. This event is free and open to all ages. No experience is necessary, anyone can drum on hand drums. Basic instruction will be provided. Bring a drum, borrow a drum or use the drums that will be provided for you. Bring a chair...
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
WMTW
Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
lcnme.com
TOWN of SOUTH BRISTOL
Clark’s Cove Road from 4 Corners to Ridge Road will be closed to traffic Tuesday, October 12, 2022. The South Bristol Fire Department will be conducting equipment testing.
