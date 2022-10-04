ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, ME

nerej.com

Port Property to develop and manage a new community destination in Biddeford, ME - to be known as The Levee

Biddeford, ME Port Property will be developing The Levee – a new community destination in downtown. Running parallel to the Saco River, The Levee will feature a variety of modern residential buildings, with one scheduled to begin pre-leasing this year, along with a range of commercial space soon to become home to a self-storage facility, boutique shops, and local dining.
BIDDEFORD, ME
lcnme.com

Candidates Discuss Housing, Inflation Concerns During First LCN Forum

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The conversation was cordial and the political differences were obvious during the first of four candidate forums hosted by The Lincoln County News on Thursday, Sept. 29. Friends, family, and supporters of seven candidates for state office packed the meeting room in the Wiscasset municipal building...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

TOWN OF BREMEN

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the. Town Office and accessible via Zoom. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org. David Chippendale. Map 009, Lot 001, Turner Road Proposed...
BREMEN, ME
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME
lcnme.com

Friends Bring The Cornhole Connection to Waldoboro

A group of six women brought together by the backyard game of cornhole have recently relocated The Cornhole Connection from Thomaston to Waldoboro. Owner Penny Dostie began sharpening her skills two years ago after learning to play the game at a campground. She opened her first store and event center — the only cornhole store in Maine —in Thomaston in March 2022, kicking off her “second career” after retiring as a custodian at Warren Community School. Now, with the help of a growing collection of friends, she’s moving to a bigger space in a central Midcoast location.
WALDOBORO, ME
NECN

Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion

The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Popular Maine Brewing Company Opening Two More Locations Soon

A local brewing company is continuing a rapid expansion, with two more future locations recently announced. Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., which originally opened in 2017, has quickly grown into numerous locations throughout coast southern Maine. However, that footprint is now going northwest. The Bangor Daily News reported that Brickyard Hollow...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
97.5 WOKQ

There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine

The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
BUCKSPORT, ME
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Community mourns loss of Orrington couple

ORRINGTON, Maine — A community is mourning the loss of a couple in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead in their home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington on Wednesday morning. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and the evidence response team...
ORRINGTON, ME
lcnme.com

Community Drum Circle in Damariscotta

Located under the tent behind the co-op. This event is free and open to all ages. No experience is necessary, anyone can drum on hand drums. Basic instruction will be provided. Bring a drum, borrow a drum or use the drums that will be provided for you. Bring a chair...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

TOWN of SOUTH BRISTOL

Clark’s Cove Road from 4 Corners to Ridge Road will be closed to traffic Tuesday, October 12, 2022. The South Bristol Fire Department will be conducting equipment testing.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME

