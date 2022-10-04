ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stars: Cowboys 2020 draft picks seemed heaven sent vs Commanders

By Mike Crum
 2 days ago
Not every win on the season is going to be pretty. With starting quarterback Dak Prescott out, Dallas has needed to rely on great defense and special teams play in order to win games. That allows the offense to make a couple plays here and there and focus on just not losing the game with egregious mistakes.

The Alabama boys, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, made it tough on the Cowboys offense all game long in Week 4, causing havoc throughout. The Washington Commanders defensive linemen combined for 13 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups, and five tackles for loss. They helped force two interceptions as well, but both were called back by penalties. If the Washington Commanders have three stars, they were the top two. But still, they were no match for the celestials Dallas brought to the fight.

The Cowboys’ defense had much more collective success, once again holding their opponent to under 200 yards passing and allowing only one touchdown. Kicker Brett Maher had an extra point blocked, but went 4-for-4 on field goal tries including a 53-yard attempt. Bryan Anger had his first shanked punt of the season, but overall did a great job flipping field position with two punts inside the 20.

Ugly wins count the exact same as pretty ones do. Dallas needing to grind games out to survive tough battles for wins brings out the rigidity necessary to win in the playoffs and the stars of the game aren’t always flashy, but they found a way to impact another game to lead their team to victory.

Michael Gallup

Sometimes a star of the game has an impact that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. Gallup was only officially targeted three times, bringing in two of those passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. He had an impact, but that stat line isn’t one that would get you a star of the game typically.

What Gallup was able to do was open the passing game up for the entire team for the first time all season. Cooper Rush threw three deep passes to Noah Brown, one for Tony Pollard, and two apiece for Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Those plays led to five penalties, and a touchdown, while making the defense play the entire field, opening up underneath passes.

Gallup forced two penalties on deep pass attempts for 65 yards, if you add those totals to watch he actually brought in, he had 89 yards, and his TD came on a scramble drill play that Rush and he haven’t been able to practice much coming off his ACL tear last season.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb earned himself a star for the second-straight game. He had the most targets, receptions, yards, and tied with Gallup with one touchdown. Lamb has increased his production each game from 29 yards to 75, then 87, and now 97 against the Commanders.

His production lead directly to 10 points this game as well. In the third drive of the game, Moore set Lamb up to be on linebackers in coverage and Rush started feeding him accordingly. They had three straight first down connections, the first for 23 yards, the next went for 16, and then finally 17 yards. The drive stalled, but Maher nailed one of his four field goals on the night to put Dallas up 6-0.

Later, after a pass interference penalty set the team up on Washington’s side of the field, Rush hit Lamb on an elite route that left him wide open between the corner and the safety. It was his second straight game with a touchdown reception.

Trevon Diggs

The argument Diggs is a hit and miss corner might exist at PFF, or from fan bases of other teams, but Cowboys Nation, from fans to his teammates to the front office, know he is a special player and a defensive weapon.

He once again eliminated the top threat of a division opponent holding Terry McLaurin to six targets, two receptions, and only 15 yards. Nothing scary about that stat line, but that doesn’t even tell the story of how impactful Diggs was because he made plays at enormous times.

The Commanders were trying to use the end-of-half strategy of scoring before the break and getting the opening third-quarter kickoff. Wentz went for the deep ball to Jahan Dotson with under a minute to go, but Diggs ran the route better than the receiver and made a spectacular interception look routine.

With Washington in the red zone trying to make it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, Diggs made a touchdown-saving breakup on a pass to McLaurin. He was positioned in bounds, waiting to make the play, but Diggs took away his chance.

The game seemed to be over then, but Diggs would have to make one more play to seal it for sure. The Commanders needed a miracle, but with 2:45 left in the game and two timeouts anything can happen. Wentz went with the corner route to McLaurin on 4th and 2, and it looked open, but Diggs caught up in time to deflect the last gasp of Washington and clinch the win earning him the top star of the night.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

