This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
3 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake Forest
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the Triad
News Argus
40 Friendway Circle
2BR located near Friendly Ave & Guilford college - This cozy 2 bedroom has lots to offer!. With its eat-in kitchen it offers you place to cook and dine all in one. Bring your washer and dryer to connect in the laundry room and you will be set!. This property...
News Argus
1554 Ever Spring Drive
Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
News Argus
884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431
Wyngate Village-3 bed, 2.5 bath town home AVAILABLE TO VIEW 11/5 - -3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Wyngate Village. Beautiful open loft on 2nd floor with closet. Granite countertops in kitchen opens to den with gas fireplace. Online applicationshttps://www.showmetherent.com/listings/companyid:91188. No Cats Allowed. Location. 884 Silverleaf Drive Lot#431, Winston-Salem,...
News Argus
843001- Westgate Apartments- 101-114 Westgate Circle
113-D Westgate Cir-2BR/2BA-APT!! - 2BR/2BA Upper Level, Living Room & Bonus/Sunroom, S/R/DW, W/D, Carpet & Laminate Flooring, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Water Included. $450.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit and 10 days Free Rent!!!. *This Property is Age Restrictive for Occupancy of at Least One Person 55 Years of Age...
News Argus
448 Dunwood Dr.
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting. Sliding doors open to patio/fenced yard extending the living space. Kitchen w/good prep space, pantry, range, built-in Microwave & Dishwasher. 2 BR suites w/ample storage & private BAs. Ledford Middle/High & Wallburg Elementary Schools. Convenient to shopping/dining/highways/HP/GSO/WS & Kernersville.
News Argus
1439 King Charles Drive
WINDSOR WEST/421 CLEMMONS! - VERY spacious three-level townhouse-style condo! Main level is all living area -- step down, wet bar, corner gas fireplace with entertainment center, recessed lighting, high ceiling plus ceiling fan. Upper level has master bedroom and 2nd bedroom plus full bath with washer/dryer connections. Basement level has den, dining room that opens to a private patio, kitchen, full bath and storage. Hot water forced air heating system, central air. Tenant pays electricity, gas, water/sewer/stormwater. No pets. One year lease.
News Argus
1418-1424 GLADE STREET
1424-A Glade St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!! - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Basement Level, Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW, Stack W/D, Laminate Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Private Entrance At Side Of Building. Off St. Pkg, Water Included. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet...
News Argus
1264 W. Fourth Street
1264-3 W. 4th St-1BR/1BA-APT!! - 1BR/1BA Upper Level Apartment, ALL Utilities Included! Living Room, Hardwood & Tile flooring, Spacious Kitchen w/ S/R, Shared Rear Deck, Off Street Parking for One Vehicle Behind Building, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Gas Hot Water, Common Basement Laundry Facility. $550 Deposit with Excellent Credit...
News Argus
1000-1006 Salisbury Street
Courtyard Apartments | 1000 4-A Salisbury Street - Two bedroom and one bath apartment in Kernersville with living room, eat-in kitchen, laminate flooring, electric heat, central AC, laundry room available on site, and water is included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with...
News Argus
4530 Carver School Rd
Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road - Newly updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home on Carver School Road and Old Walkertown Road convenient to US HWY 52 and US HWY 311. All new flooring throughout and fresh paint. One level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in living room. Backyard is spacious and has patio area. Main bedroom has attached bathroom. The other bedrooms share a bedroom. Laundry room is located through the kitchen.
News Argus
1947 Robinhood Road
1947 Robinhood Road - Three bedroom, two bathroom house with gas fireplace, dining room, den, stove/refrigerator/dishwasher, oil heat, central AC, hardwood/tile flooring, washer/dryer connections, fenced in backyard, and has a damp unfinished basement. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable...
News Argus
1433-1453 Brookwood Drive
1449-B Brookwood Drive - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home with dining room and private patio. includes stove,refrigerator,dishwasher and water is included. electric heat /central a/c washer/dryer connections in unit. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog...
News Argus
605 Pitts Street
Cute 1 Bed 1 Bath Home! 605 Pitts St Winston Salem - 605 Pitts St Winston Salem, NC 27127. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Caleb at cmallory@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically. Location. 605 Pitts Street, Winston Salem,...
News Argus
3708 Sutton Way
Cozy 4 Bedroom Convenient to The Palladium - Welcome home! This spacious property will go quick, so schedule a tour today. This home boasts new carpet, vinyl plank and the windows bring in plenty of natural light. Enjoy the spacious fenced in back yard as you spend time on the deck and patio space. The home is convenient to restaurants, shopping, and HPU! Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
News Argus
60 Evergreen Drive
Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath house off of Polo Road - Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath house off of Polo Road near Peacehaven Road and Petree Road. All new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Living room has built in shelves and coat closet. Kitchen has newer cabinets and counter tops, stove, refrigerator, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar. Bonus living room located off of kitchen with additional storage space. Bonus room does have a step down entry. Bathroom has new toilet and sink. Includes large storage closet and only stand up shower.
News Argus
424 Infinity Circle
New Construction-Off griffith Road-6 Ft High White Vinyl fence with gate being installed in back yard-3 bedroom, 2 bath one level home with 2 car garage - One level new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths-Large open kitchen with island overlooking large den with fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Beautiful flex room with french doors-could be used as an office or bedroom. Laundry room on main level, master bedroom is large and has a walk in closet, and master bath has double vanities, large shower and a linen closet. Home has a double garage. Call toDAY FOR A VIEWING!
News Argus
4315 Cedarcroft Ct Apt 3B
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4315-3B Cedarcroft Court, Greensboro, NC 27409: Third floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Kitchen with pantry open to spacious living room & dining area. Living room has built-ins & gas fireplace. Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Balcony overlooking wooded area with storage room. Guest bedroom has double closet. Full bath in hallway. Primary bedroom has full bath plus deep walk-in closet. Secured entry building. Water, lawn, & trash is included plus neighborhood pool. 2 car maximum. No pets allowed. Available now!
News Argus
1431-1447 Clark Avenue & 540 McDaniel Street
1443-A Clark Avenue - Two bedroom apartment with stove/refrigerator, gas wall furnace & water heater, and LVP & carpet flooring. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight...
News Argus
4634 Wesmar Court
Beautiful 2020 built home with 4 Bed 3 Bath off of Reynolda Road and Transou Road - Beautiful home built in 2020! 4 Bed 3 Bath home with 2 car attached garage. Neighborhood playground and picnic area is across the street! The main level has an open floorplan, high ceilings and luxury vinyl laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Also on the main level is one bedroom and a full bath.
News Argus
4975 Stonington Road
4975 Stonington Rd-3BR/2BA-HOME! - 3BR/2BA Rehabilitated Home; Living Room; Dining Room, Great Room w/ Den & Kitchen; Den Includes Gas FP, Kitchen Features Granite Counter tops, S/R/DW; Primary suite W/ Full Bath; Hardwood, Vinyl and Tile Flooring; Large, Open Finished basement; 2 Car Attached Carport; Concrete Driveway; Partially Fence Back Yard; Elec Heat Pump & Central A/C.
