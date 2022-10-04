Plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside Arnold have been scuttled after the Jefferson County Council voted 6-1 Sept. 26 to deny a needed rezoning request. KAB Construction of Imperial proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads to be called the Arnold Apartments. To do so, the company needed to rezone the lot from single-family residential to planned mixed residential.

