Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Audrey Marie (Bauman) Wiemer, 86, Arnold
Audrey Marie (Bauman) Wiemer, 86, of Arnold died Oct. 3, 2022, in Arnold. Mrs. Wiemer was a homemaker and owner of the Bridal Garden in De Soto for 22 years. She was a parishioner of St. John's Catholic Church in Imperial. Born April 16, 1936, in St. Genevieve, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Gettinger) and William Bauman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years: Emil E. Wiemer.
myleaderpaper.com
James Woodrow ‘Jim’ Bergner, 76, Hillsboro
James Woodrow “Jim” Bergner, 76, of Hillsboro died Oct. 3, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Bergner worked as a truck driver for H.W. Herrell Distributing. He was a member of Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, woodworking, having a frosty one with the guys and spending time with friends and family. Born Nov. 4, 1945, in Potosi, he was the son of the late James Winick Sr. and Frances Bergner.
myleaderpaper.com
Ralph Christopher Duncan, 62, of Festus
Ralph Christopher Duncan, 62, of Festus died Oct. 4, 2022, at his home. Mr. Duncan was a U.S. Navy veteran, and he worked as a dietary cook. Born Dec. 31, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of Ida F. (Owens) and the late William F. Duncan. In addition...
myleaderpaper.com
Richard Louis Burke, 83, Festus
Richard Louis Burke, 83, of Festus died Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. Mr. Burke was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and an assembly line worker for General Motors. He was a master gardener and member of Kress Farm Garden Reserve and enjoyed spending time with family. Born Feb. 18, 1939, in Florissant, he was the son of the late Sylvester L. and Elizabeth M. (Marks) Burke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Joseph A. Blecha, 94, Arnold
Joseph A. Blecha, 94, of Arnold died Sept. 23, 2022. Mr. Blecha was 74-year member of the Carpenter's Union. He was a lifetime member of St. John Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Jefferson County Genealogical Society. Born April 1, 1928, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Gertrude C. (Bange) Blecha.
myleaderpaper.com
Areta ‘Sue’ Anspach, 88, House Springs
Areta “Sue” Anspach, 88, of House Springs died Oct. 3, 2022, in Fenton. She enjoyed sewing, making crafts, and spending time with her family and friends, as well as her pets, which she treated like children. Born Nov. 19, 1933, in Maynard, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Love and Lily (Graham) Anspach.
myleaderpaper.com
Charles Courtway, 87, De Soto
Charles Courtway, 87, of De Soto died Sept. 25, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Courtway worked as a supervisor for Jefferson Smurfit before retiring. He was a member of Mount Olive Church in De Soto. He loved being outside and enjoyed spending time watching his birds and doing yard work. Born April 29, 1935, in Tiff, he was the son of the late Nelson and Dora (Sansoucie) Courtway.
myleaderpaper.com
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
myleaderpaper.com
Unlocked pickup stolen from outside Arnold hotel
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of a pickup left locked outside the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 888 Arnold Commons Drive. The red 2004 Dodge Ram was valued at about $9,500, police reported. A 39-year-old Festus man who was staying at the hotel said he parked the pickup at about 1:15...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
County Council nixes plan for apartments near Arnold
Plans to build a 152-unit apartment complex just outside Arnold have been scuttled after the Jefferson County Council voted 6-1 Sept. 26 to deny a needed rezoning request. KAB Construction of Imperial proposed building eight apartment buildings on 9.43 acres on the southwest corner of Old Lemay Ferry and Miller roads to be called the Arnold Apartments. To do so, the company needed to rezone the lot from single-family residential to planned mixed residential.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely boil water order still in effect for selected streets
Pevely city officials said a water boil order that’s been in effect for the past two days has been lifted for much of the city. However, the order is still in place until Friday morning, Oct. 7, for the following streets: Alta, El Camino, Westwood, Maple, Oak Avenue and Oak Trail West.
myleaderpaper.com
City plans to take over Eureka Sports Association
The city of Eureka will take over the business side of the Eureka Sports Association (ESA). “We are absorbing all operations from ESA starting in 2023,” Eureka Parks and Recreation supervisor Luke Hollman said. “We are looking at it as entering a new partnership with them.”. The Board...
Comments / 0