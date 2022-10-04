Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
The fate of Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter now comes down to the money
The countdown is now on for Elon Musk and Twitter to close their $44 billion acquisition deal by October 28 or be forced to again prepare for a trial after a judge agreed on Thursday pause the legal proceedings. What everyone is now waiting on: Musk needs to actually have...
KTVZ
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted accolades, was jointly awarded today to human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. This year’s announcement ranked among the most closely watched — and complicated — decisions made by the Nobel Committee in recent times due to Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
KTVZ
Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
KTVZ
Twitter to offer live look-ins throughout the MLB postseason
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins throughout Major League Baseball’s postseason. ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of the playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts. MLB’s official account will also provide some live coverage. There isn’t a limit on how long each look-in can last. Twitter will be the only social media platform to officially stream live look-ins during the postseason, which begins Friday with four wild-card round games. Twitter has had look-ins on postseason games before, but the company is saying it hasn’t happened at the scale that it will take place this year.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVZ
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A megayacht linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on. The Nord, a nearly 142-meter (466-foot) yacht that is said to be one...
KTVZ
‘America’s Got Talent’ going global with all-stars version
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spinoff of “America’s Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. The network says that “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and “viral sensations.” The judges will be familiar. They’re Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews will pull double-duty as host of the original series and the spinoff. The new series is production this month and will debut in 2023. “America’s Got Talent” launched in 2006 in the U.S. It’s replicated in 70-plus local versions worldwide.
Comments / 0