NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter will offer live broadcast look-ins throughout Major League Baseball’s postseason. ESPN, Fox and other broadcasters of the playoff games will be able to show the look-ins on their social media accounts. MLB’s official account will also provide some live coverage. There isn’t a limit on how long each look-in can last. Twitter will be the only social media platform to officially stream live look-ins during the postseason, which begins Friday with four wild-card round games. Twitter has had look-ins on postseason games before, but the company is saying it hasn’t happened at the scale that it will take place this year.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO