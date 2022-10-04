ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan sees first snowfall of the season

GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall

We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
Michigan Cold Front to End Warm Weather

I’m really in heaven with the above normal temperatures we’ve been experiencing in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is pretty rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many people across the state taking advantage of the warm run by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
Some October snow in the forecast for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

You’re not going to believe this, but snow is invading Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Okay, you probably do believe that. It is October, after all. This is fairly normal for the Yoopers. Actually, on Oct. 6, 2000, the U.P. recorded 12 inches of snow at the NWS office in Negaunee Township.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
