Tyson Foods consolidating corporate offices, leaving Illinois, South Dakota

Tyson announced Wednesday that they are consolidating three of its corporate offices and will relocate those employees to its headquarters in 2023. The company said they are closing its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., and will have the employees working at those locations relocate to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
