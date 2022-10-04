Only three weeks remain in the prep football regular season, just enough time for teams to clinch conference crowns and jockey for the top seeds in their districts. Hillsboro and St. Pius X play in districts packed with teams they’ve already played and mostly beaten. The Hawks have successfully defended their Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division championship and can stay unbeaten this season (they are 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the MAFC) with a win at De Soto Friday.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO