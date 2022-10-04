Read full article on original website
Common Experience Book Club
Come share your thoughts and ruminations about the book, Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy by Cathy O’Neil. Discussion will be led by the Director of the Common Experience, Dr. Erika K. Nielson. Learn more about the author’s upcoming visit to San Marcos. Copies are available at the San Marcos Public Library. If you would like an eBook, please email commonexperience@txstate.edu .
San Marcos Police Officer Resigns; Arrested by Hays County Sheriff’s Office
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned as a police officer from the San Marcos Police Department. Lobo’s peace officer license will reflect a dishonorable discharge as a result of his resignation in relation to allegations of criminal misconduct. The San Marcos Police Department was notified on...
