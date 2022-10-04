Come share your thoughts and ruminations about the book, Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy by Cathy O’Neil. Discussion will be led by the Director of the Common Experience, Dr. Erika K. Nielson. Learn more about the author’s upcoming visit to San Marcos. Copies are available at the San Marcos Public Library. If you would like an eBook, please email commonexperience@txstate.edu .

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO