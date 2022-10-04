Read full article on original website
Moscow announced Saturday that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine. It said a truck exploded "on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula".
Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
A day after Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday, an explosion caused the Kerch bridge to collapse. Ukrainian officials responded mockingly.
Russian missiles ruptured Mykolaiv's pipelines. They stretch across territory under Russian control, making it impossible for municipal workers to repair them. With winter coming, worries are rising.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Meet President Baugh — the self-proclaimed 'dictator' of a micronation in Nevada you've probably never heard of
Molossia is a one-acre micronation, which has a population of 35 in the Nevada desert. 'President' Kevin Baugh founded it as a teenager in 1977.
Tunisia coastguard struggles to rein in migrant boats
As dawn breaks over the Mediterranean, Tunisian coastguards intercept a flimsy craft packed with migrants, bringing their dream of reaching Europe to an end -- for now. In just one night early this week, the coastguard intercepted 130 African migrants, including children and babies, on four craft attempting the crossing from the central region of Sfax.
