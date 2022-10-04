Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO