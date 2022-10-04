Read full article on original website
WATCH: Jordan Poole sighting after Draymond Green altercation will calm nerves of Warriors fans
The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world on Wednesday after news broke that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice. The pair reportedly had to be separated by their teammates after Green “forcefully struck” Poole during a heated confrontation. At this point,...
‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation
The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA
Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch
Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent
Golden State Warriors fans are used to Draymond Green losing his temper from time to time. But it looks like things may have gotten a little out of hand in the All-Star’s latest flare-up during practice. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Warriors star was involved in a “physical altercation” with Jordan Poole that […] The post Draymond Green ‘struck’ Jordan Poole in Warriors practice, punishment imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
NBA・
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
Draymond Green’s immediate reaction after shocking fight with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco police releases statement on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
Draymond Green violently punching Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice has a lot of fans calling for justice for the young guard. These demands intensified even more after a video of the incident got leaked online. For those expecting the police to take action and investigate what could...
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was pissed the f–k off’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley reveals initial reaction to Celtics’ Marcus Smart winning DPOY
It’s no secret that Patrick Beverley feels slighted by the fact that he’s never won the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran firmly believes that he’s the best defender in the entire NBA, which is why he feels that it’s a travesty that he’s been snubbed for the DPOY title year after year.
WATCH: Lakers star LeBron James will want to destroy video evidence of his golf swing
There’s no doubt that LeBron James will forever go down in history as one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. His golf game, however, is an altogether different matter. A clip of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar having a go at the driving range is...
Lakers star LeBron James gets hit with Victor Wembanyama truth bomb from Richard Jefferson
Richard Jefferson may be friends with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, but even the one-time champ couldn’t deny the overwhelming talent that Victor Wembanyama possesses compared to LeBron before he was drafted. Wembanyama is the most anticipated prospect since James in 2003, so comparisons between the two players are not surprising to see. Similar […] The post Lakers star LeBron James gets hit with Victor Wembanyama truth bomb from Richard Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to NBA’s looming Victor Wembanyama threat
Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it’s like to be seen as an otherworldly basketball force. Victor Wembanyama might take that mantle from him in the next decade. The Milwaukee Bucks star was asked about the immense fanfare being paid to the French teenager as his highlight reels going up against the G League Ignite squad have gone viral. To him, the potential is undeniable and also endless.
Chris Paul is every NBA fan seeing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in ‘Redeem Team’ doc
It’s been about two and a half years since Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing, and somehow it still feels so surreal. However short his life might have been, the Los Angeles Lakers icon made an indelible mark on the game of basketball. And everyone, including Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, is being reminded of just […] The post Chris Paul is every NBA fan seeing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in ‘Redeem Team’ doc appeared first on ClutchPoints.
