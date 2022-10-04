ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Shelton school buses getting tech upgrade

SHELTON — The city-owned buses are getting a technological makeover. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved spending a total of $176,680 for the purchase of 60 new cameras and additional hardware and software for the new routing system for the buses operated by city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service.
$4.6M Norwalk surplus to fund school security, COVID overtime

NORWALK — Nearly $4.6 million in surplus from the city’s budget will be rolled over to the next fiscal year and cover COVID-related overtime, an increase in school security and other projects. The city’s Board of Estimate and Taxation unanimously voted Monday to move $4.59 million from Norwalk’s...
Wilton, CT
Education
Trumbull's Kennedy Center renames itself Kennedy Collective

TRUMBULL — The Kennedy Center has changed its name to the Kennedy Collective, hoping to better reflect its community-based approach to providing opportunities to people with disabilities. "A center is a place," said Rick Sebastian, Kennedy Collective president and CEO. "We're more than just a place." The name change...
Another CT agency launches probe into allegations of discriminatory hiring in Greenwich schools, the 5th investigation

GREENWICH — The number of investigations into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools has now hit at least five. In addition to the internal investigation by the school district and another by an outside law firm hired by the town, there are also investigations underway at the state attorney general’s office, the state Department of Education and the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding

NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
Education
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down

FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
State-of-the-Art Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center Opens in Fairfield

Patients in Fairfield County now have access to the state-of-the-art Hartford Healthcare Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center for the diagnosis and treatment of complex gastrointestinal motility disorders. What are gastrointestinal motility disorders?. “In general, patients with any type of gastrointestinal complaint could be termed as a motility patient,” said Amir Masoud,...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series

This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
Torrington resolves sewer project problems

TORRINGTON — A collapsed road, construction delays and increased costs kept homeowners on Homestead Lane and Kimball Lane from connecting to the city's sewer plant for many years. But the City Council, acting as the Water Pollution Control Authority, this week approved a benefit assessment for those homeowners that...
