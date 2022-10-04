Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Register Citizen
Stamford's AITE high school taps former music teacher for assistant principal role
STAMFORD — A former choir and piano teacher was recently named assistant principal of Stamford Public School's smallest high school. Jessica Prince, who also served as a senior class advisor, was appointed to her new role at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering by Superintendent Tamu Lucero. Prince...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Academy selects new head of school: A feminist with a 'solid sense of self'
GREENWICH — Margaret Hazlett was born into an independent-school-educated family. She began attending a private school as a young teen, a high school that had previously been an all-boys school and broadened its reach. She said being one of 30 young women in a class of 110 students made...
Register Citizen
Shelton school buses getting tech upgrade
SHELTON — The city-owned buses are getting a technological makeover. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved spending a total of $176,680 for the purchase of 60 new cameras and additional hardware and software for the new routing system for the buses operated by city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service.
Register Citizen
$4.6M Norwalk surplus to fund school security, COVID overtime
NORWALK — Nearly $4.6 million in surplus from the city’s budget will be rolled over to the next fiscal year and cover COVID-related overtime, an increase in school security and other projects. The city’s Board of Estimate and Taxation unanimously voted Monday to move $4.59 million from Norwalk’s...
Register Citizen
Trumbull's Kennedy Center renames itself Kennedy Collective
TRUMBULL — The Kennedy Center has changed its name to the Kennedy Collective, hoping to better reflect its community-based approach to providing opportunities to people with disabilities. "A center is a place," said Rick Sebastian, Kennedy Collective president and CEO. "We're more than just a place." The name change...
Register Citizen
CT labor board orders Bridgeport schools to rehire laid off union employees
BRIDGEPORT — The state labor board has ordered the city to rehire three unionized school district employees who the board ruled were illegally laid off and replaced by non-union workers. The 16-page ruling from the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, which was issued last month, came nearly two...
NewsTimes
Another CT agency launches probe into allegations of discriminatory hiring in Greenwich schools, the 5th investigation
GREENWICH — The number of investigations into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools has now hit at least five. In addition to the internal investigation by the school district and another by an outside law firm hired by the town, there are also investigations underway at the state attorney general’s office, the state Department of Education and the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
Register Citizen
Norwalk's first Haitian council member advocates for community at Washington summit
NORWALK — As a first-generation American and the Common Council’s first Haitian American member, Diana Revolus is used to advocating for the city’s Black and Haitian communities. This weekend, Revolus will flex her advocacy muscles in a new way, after being asked to attend the Haitian Ladies...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Register Citizen
Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding
NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
Niche: Great Neck Public Schools ranked as best district in state, third best nationally
The same study also ranked Great Neck as the third-best school district in the country.
Register Citizen
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down
FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Register Citizen
Greenwich's Esme Daplyn, one of Connecticut's best cross country runners, fuels her running with love
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Nothing makes Esme Daplyn happier than running. Whether it is the long hauls of the cross country season, the mile and 600 during indoor season or the 800 in the spring, the Greenwich junior does it all with a smile.
healthnewshub.org
State-of-the-Art Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center Opens in Fairfield
Patients in Fairfield County now have access to the state-of-the-art Hartford Healthcare Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center for the diagnosis and treatment of complex gastrointestinal motility disorders. What are gastrointestinal motility disorders?. “In general, patients with any type of gastrointestinal complaint could be termed as a motility patient,” said Amir Masoud,...
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
Register Citizen
When will sale of Bridgeport's Sikorsky Airport to Connecticut Airport Authority happen?
BRIDGEPORT — An aide to Mayor Joe Ganim is still aiming to finalize a deal to sell Bridgeport-owned, Stratford-based Sikorsky Memorial Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority upstate by year's end. But City Council President Aidee Nieves, whose cooperation in the deal is key, this week sought to lower...
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York
Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
Register Citizen
Torrington resolves sewer project problems
TORRINGTON — A collapsed road, construction delays and increased costs kept homeowners on Homestead Lane and Kimball Lane from connecting to the city's sewer plant for many years. But the City Council, acting as the Water Pollution Control Authority, this week approved a benefit assessment for those homeowners that...
