Missouri State

WCPO

Native American massacre site in Colorado to expand by nearly 3,500 acres

Federal officials said Wednesday that a National Park Service historic site memorializing the more than 200 Native Americans killed by U.S. troops in Colorado 158 years ago would significantly expand. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that the Sand Creek Massacre Historical Site would expand an additional 3,478 acres. She added...
COLORADO STATE
WCPO

Miss Texas becomes 1st Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel is breaking barriers. This week, she was crowned Miss USA, becoming the first Filipina American to win the prestigious pageant. In an Instagram post, Gabriel said her mother is from Beaumont, Texas and her father is from the Philippines. Gabriel is a fashion designer and...
TEXAS STATE

