Read full article on original website
Related
WCPO
Bill to expand paid parental leave in Ohio would impact virtually no families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill meant to expand paid parental leave in Ohio won't impact the vast majority of families in the state. Only 11 states currently offer total paid family and medical leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Unsurprisingly, Ohio is not one of them.
WCPO
Native American massacre site in Colorado to expand by nearly 3,500 acres
Federal officials said Wednesday that a National Park Service historic site memorializing the more than 200 Native Americans killed by U.S. troops in Colorado 158 years ago would significantly expand. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced that the Sand Creek Massacre Historical Site would expand an additional 3,478 acres. She added...
WCPO
Hoxworth and Make-A-Wish Team Up to Grant a Wish For Local Teen Battling Leukemia
William’s Wish, a Greater Cincinnati community blood drive, kicks off October 7 as a way to inspire new blood donors to give and save countless lives through his wish. William, an 18-year-old Fairfield High School senior, has been battling leukemia yet wants to use his illness to take the focus off him and give back to his community.
WCPO
Miss Texas becomes 1st Filipina American to be crowned Miss USA
Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel is breaking barriers. This week, she was crowned Miss USA, becoming the first Filipina American to win the prestigious pageant. In an Instagram post, Gabriel said her mother is from Beaumont, Texas and her father is from the Philippines. Gabriel is a fashion designer and...
Comments / 0