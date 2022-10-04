Read full article on original website
To Buy Twitter, Elon Musk Has to Keep Banks, Investors on Board
If the squabbling ever stops over Elon Musk's renewed bid to buy Twitter, experts say he still faces a huge obstacle to closing the $44 billion deal: Keeping his financing in place. Earlier this week, Musk reversed course and said he'd go through with acquiring the social media company under...
Kevin O'Leary Says He's Betting on Elon Musk Amid Twitter Drama: ‘I Think This Guy Is Teflon'
Kevin O'Leary just weighed in on Elon Musk's controversial Twitter deal — and he's siding with the world's richest person. The "Shark Tank" investor told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday that he predicts Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter will go through — and that it'll end up going in Musk's favor.
Rocket Builder Astra Space Gets Delisting Warning From Nasdaq
Embattled small rocket-builder Astra said it received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq after its stock spent 30 straight days below $1 per share. The company has 180 days to lift its share price or face delisting, according to a regulatory filing. The company been saddled with quarterly losses and...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These surefire stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 1.5% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
