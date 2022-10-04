Dancing with the Stars: Live! coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre in January

Dancing with the Stars: Live! is coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre in January.

Dancing with the Stars is back on tour to celebrate its 31st season with a brand new live production and will make a stop at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on January 24, 2023.

"This year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal right at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on January 24, 2023," a release says.

Dancers include:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sasha Farber

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Alexis Warr, winner of So You Think You Can Dance

Tickets go on sale Friday and you can find more information here .