Hurricane Mills, TN

Taste of Country

‘Queen of the House’ Star Jody Miller Dead at 80

Jody Miller, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who began her career in folk and pop music before successfully crossing over into country, has died, according to a statement from her publicity company. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Born Myrna Joy Miller on...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Reba’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

She’s a survivor! Reba McEntire proved she is more than just a country superstar when she led her own TV show — appropriately called Reba. The sitcom ran for six seasons from October 2001 to February 2007. McEntire starred as a single mother raising her three children — played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scarlett Pomers […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3

The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings Reveals Song Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Him to Sing While They Were in Prison

R&B singer Lyfe Jennings spoke about his time in prison alongside the convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Twitter video this week. Jennings, 44, said Dahmer asked him to sing Mint Condition's 1991 single "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)." Dahmer's horrific murders have come under the spotlight again thanks to another dramatic retelling of his story, Netflix's limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton a 'Jerk'

The competition between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is heating up on this season of The Voice and took a surprising turn during Tuesday night's episode. Austin Montgomery, 19, impressed the two stars with his cover of Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)." This prompted Shelton to suggest Stefani did not know her Country Music history, and Stefani quickly called him a jerk.
CELEBRITIES
