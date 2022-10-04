Read full article on original website
‘Queen of the House’ Star Jody Miller Dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who began her career in folk and pop music before successfully crossing over into country, has died, according to a statement from her publicity company. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Born Myrna Joy Miller on...
Popculture
Loretta Lynn's Daughter Peggy Reveals Final Moments With Country Legend Before Death
Loretta Lynn's daughter is speaking about her legendary mother's passing on Oct. 4, sharing a look into the singer's final days. Sharing a conversation with the country icon from the day before her passing, Peggy Lynn revealed her mother's mindset at the time. "Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye....
Popculture
'Big Sky: Deadly Trails' Adds 2 Country Music Singers as Guest Stars Alongside Reba McEntire
Big Sky: Deadly Trails already stars Reba McEntire, but showrunner Elwood Reid is not done attracting more country musicians. Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will both make guest appearances in the crime drama's third season. Lovett is already familiar to TV viewers thanks to his recent TV appearances on Blue Bloods and Life in Pieces.
Popculture
Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Faith Hill After 26 Years of Marriage
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating a major relationship milestone: more than 25 years of marriage! Thursday, Oct. 6 marked the country music power couple's 26th wedding anniversary, and McGraw marked the special occasion in a sweet way. During the early morning hours of Oct. 6, McGraw took to...
‘Reba’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
She’s a survivor! Reba McEntire proved she is more than just a country superstar when she led her own TV show — appropriately called Reba. The sitcom ran for six seasons from October 2001 to February 2007. McEntire starred as a single mother raising her three children — played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scarlett Pomers […]
Popculture
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Popculture
R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings Reveals Song Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Him to Sing While They Were in Prison
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings spoke about his time in prison alongside the convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Twitter video this week. Jennings, 44, said Dahmer asked him to sing Mint Condition's 1991 single "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)." Dahmer's horrific murders have come under the spotlight again thanks to another dramatic retelling of his story, Netflix's limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Popculture
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton a 'Jerk'
The competition between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton is heating up on this season of The Voice and took a surprising turn during Tuesday night's episode. Austin Montgomery, 19, impressed the two stars with his cover of Hank Williams' "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)." This prompted Shelton to suggest Stefani did not know her Country Music history, and Stefani quickly called him a jerk.
Popculture
Pregnant Hilary Swank's 'Miracle' Twins Have Sweet Connection to Her Late Father
Hilary Swank is sharing the sentimental connection her unborn twins have with her late father. The pregnant Alaska Daily star, 48, reveals in a preview of Friday's interview on The Drew Barrymore Show that her twins' due date is the birthday of her dad, Stephen Swank, who died last year.
