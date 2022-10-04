ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

4 in custody after CHP pursuit ends in crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach

By Fernando Haro Garcia
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Authorities say they have taken four suspects into custody following a lengthy pursuit that began Tuesday morning with a burglary in the San Gabriel Valley and ended with a crash on the 91 Freeway in North Long Beach.

The burglary happened sometime around 6:50 a.m. in the city of Walnut, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived at the scene of the reported burglary, the suspects fled in a BMW, sparking a pursuit.

The driver of the BMW eventually made it onto the freeway, where the pursuit was called off by LASD and picked up by officers with the California Highway Patrol, according to the LASD.The driver of the BMW proceeded to make their way through East Los Angeles on the 210 and 5 freeways, according to authorities.

At about 7:50 a.m., the car lost its right front tire, and later lost the use of its right front wheel all together.

At times sparks could be seen from the right front wheel well, but the vehicle kept going.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the suspect hit another vehicle on the 5 Freeway in the Commerce area. By about 8:15 a.m., the pursuit had made its way onto the westbound 91 Freeway in the Anaheim area.

The pursuit ended at around 8:30 a.m. when the driver of the BMW crashed into the back of a semi-truck on the westbound 91 Freeway, near Downey Avenue, authorities said.

Two of the suspects fled on foot before being apprehended. The two others slowly made their way out of the vehicle and were taken into custody.No major injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated with more information from City News Service.

Average gas price hits record high in LA County

The post 4 in custody after CHP pursuit ends in crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

