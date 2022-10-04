Read full article on original website
Homicide Squad: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of 42-year-old woman in North Bellmore
The Nassau County Homicide Squad says an arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of a woman inside her North Bellmore home.
Police urge against vigilantism in wake of Newark prep school guidance counselor case
Police say the case started with an online message between former counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste and someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.
Police: 42-year-old woman stabbed to death inside her N. Bellmore home
The Homicide Squad says Anthony D. Paruolo, 37, was arrested. He is charged with murder in the second degree.
Former NJ school employee charged with stealing, selling over 95,000 in school property for personal gain
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says a former employee of Princeton Public Schools has been charged with stealing and selling over $95,000 of school district property for personal gain.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
Hewlett man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2020 fatal stabbing
A Hewlett man has been sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars for fatally stabbing a man. Keith Pooler of Hewlett was convicted in May of the deadly attack on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead in 2020. The victim, Andre Garry, was killed in the attack. Prosecutors say a petty...
Police: Backpack containing $100K stolen in Concourse Village robbery
A backpack containing $100,000 was stolen during a robbery in Concourse Village.
Police: 1 person injured in shooting on Bee-Line 4 bus near South Broadway and Ludlow
Police say a man was shot on the northbound Bee-Line 4 bus around 5 p.m. Friday near South Broadway and Ludlow.
Police arrest Newark prep school guidance counselor who was fired over alleged inappropriate contact
A guidance counselor who worked at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark was arrested and is accused of trying to make contact and foster a relationship with what he thought was an underage boy.
Police: Man wanted in Soundview shooting
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in a Soundview shooting.
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
Police: Man stabbed multiple times in unprovoked attack at subway station
Police are searching for a suspect connected to the unprovoked stabbing of a man at the 176th Street subway station.
Prosecutor’s office probes fatal stabbing of man found inside apartment
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed Tuesday morning in his apartment in East Orange.
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Police: 3 men caught trying to steal used cooking oil in New City
Clarkstown police tell News 12 the owner of Rocco's Italian Cuisine & Pizza on Main Street found three men stealing the used oil from the back of his restaurant.
Infant death investigated by Newburgh city police and the Orange County DA
Investigators were called to a residence Tuesday afternoon.
Officials: Surveillance cameras were working, captured shooting outside of Newburgh Free Academy
District officials say the shooting was captured on several surveillance cameras that Newburgh Free Academy has outside, which was given to police.
Police ask public's help in identifying man who robbed a bank in Linden
Police released a photo of the man taking off on a bicycle after robbing the Wells Fargo Bank at 750 West Saint George's Ave. just after 12 p.m.
Source: Verizon store on Larkin Drive in Monroe burglarized
The Verizon store on Larkin Drive was burglarized last Tuesday, according to a source. News 12 obtained surveillance photos showing the suspects in the store. The two men allegedly stole $3,000 worth of display items while customers and employees were in the store. News 12 has calls out to state...
