Eustis, FL

blackchronicle.com

VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– As folks work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some particular pups right here in Hampton Roads are hoping you’ll make them part of your lives. “The Bissell Pet Foundation organized these pet evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival they put out a plea...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Eustis, FL
Florida State
Lake County, FL
Lake County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputies searching for 'missing and endangered' Summerfield man

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a man considered "missing and endangered." George Bastian, 56, was last seen on September 29, 2022, leaving his home, located on SE 80th Avenue in Summerfield. He was driving his white Ford F150 pickup truck, bearing Florida license plate 5939XD.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man drowning in ditch saved by others

One of the dangers of flooding covering roads is you can’t see what’s beneath – or if there’s anything beneath you at all. That’s what put one senior in danger on Thursday evening in Geneva, Florida.
GENEVA, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
#Alligator#Central Florida#Lost Dog#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Fox 35 News#German
fox35orlando.com

National Guard helps drain Ian's floodwaters from Florida hospital parking lot

SANFORD, Fla. - Members of the National Guard were using water to fight water as they battled floodwaters in the parking lot of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, in Sanford. They pumped the water into big balloons called "Tiger Dams." They used them instead of sandbags to block off the parking lot and pump the rest of the water out of the parking lot.
SANFORD, FL
850wftl.com

Undocumented immigrants reportedly burglarized home

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — Two undocumented immigrants have been arrested after they were caught burglarizing a home that was under construction. The incident was reported on Oct. 5 according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a witness contacted them after noticing two people wandering...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

﻿Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Girl Dies After Flirting With Sister’s Boyfriend

Some wild news coming out the gaming world, as 21 year-old, Fatiha Marzan out of Orlando, admitted to killing her younger sister. Fatiha stabbed her sister to death on September 26th. Fox 35 Orlando reports, Marzan’s sister Sayma is an avid gamer, & would play the game Valorant with Fatiha’s...
ORLANDO, FL

