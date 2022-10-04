Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
CNET
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
CNET
God of War Ragnarök Goes Gold: Everything You Need to Know
God of War Ragnarök, a follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed God of War, has gone gold, Santa Monica Studios tweeted Friday. This means development of the game is done, and it's in the final stages before its release on Nov. 9. Kratos and Atreus' sophomore adventure has the two...
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video
Prime Video might not make it the easiest to find its best sci-fi offerings, so hopefully this best list will help. Amazon has picked up some of the best sci-fi series out there, from espionage sci-fi hybrid Counterpart, to one of the greatest sci-fi series of all time: The Expanse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event: Cosmoem, Bonuses and More
Pokemon Go is ushering in October with a cosmic-themed event called Evolving Stars. The event is underway until Oct. 11 and introduces a new Pokemon to add to your collection: Cosmoem. On top of that, the next leg of the Season of Light's Special Research story is now available, and there are new Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks to complete.
Comments / 0