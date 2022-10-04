Read full article on original website
The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition
Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
Cardinals fans bolt early after Game 1 ninth-inning collapse (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals fans left early after a ninth-inning collapse for the ages against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cards entered the ninth inning of their Game 1 tilt against the Phillies with a 2-0 lead. Before they knew it, a collapse of epic proportions led to a 6-3 defeat. St....
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
Red Sox rumors: Latest Xander Bogaerts update could set tone for offseason
Will the Red Sox give Xander Bogaerts a new contract?. When the Boston Red Sox season ended on Wednesday night, everyone braced themselves for a long fall and winter of Xander Bogaerts rumors. Because even though the front office has officially deemed him their ‘No. 1 priority’ and said they’re...
Rays vs. Guardians Game 2 Prediction and Odds for AL Wild Card (McKenzie To Push Guardians Forward)
Rays: -1.5 (+168) All the scoring came in the sixth inning in Game 1. It was a pitcher’s game, keeping the bats cold all afternoon. However, Game 2 is sure to be slightly more open than it was today. While the Rays took the lead early, they were never able to put their foot on the gas again – which is what scared me with them coming into the playoffs.
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Los Angeles Clippers 2022-23 Season Preview and Best Bet (Odds, Offseason Moves and More)
The Los Angeles Clippers seemed poised to hold up their end of the bargain in the “Battle for L.A.” and even go further. The hopes for the Clippers are championship or nothing. Los Angeles is finally healthy, outside the bubble and ready to show that the unprecedented move they made three years ago is worth it.
Starling Marte injury update: Mets get surprisingly great news, and what it means
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte has struggled to stay healthy after suffering a finger injury in early September. He’ll be back for the Wild Card series. Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger on Sept. 6. He’s missed significant time since then, and New York has struggled to replace him.
Bullpen, late inning defensive alignment costs Cardinals
The Cardinals were well on their way toward a stress-free Game 1 victory over the Phillies, until they weren’t. In the ninth inning, with a 2-0 lead, star closer Ryan Helsley lost control of his fastball and got into a bases-loaded jam. He then departed with trainers with an apparent hand or finger injury and left manager Oli Marmol with a decision.
