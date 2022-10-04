ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition

Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
San Diego, TX
State
Texas State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Rays vs. Guardians Game 2 Prediction and Odds for AL Wild Card (McKenzie To Push Guardians Forward)

Rays: -1.5 (+168) All the scoring came in the sixth inning in Game 1. It was a pitcher’s game, keeping the bats cold all afternoon. However, Game 2 is sure to be slightly more open than it was today. While the Rays took the lead early, they were never able to put their foot on the gas again – which is what scared me with them coming into the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Verlander
FanSided

Bullpen, late inning defensive alignment costs Cardinals

The Cardinals were well on their way toward a stress-free Game 1 victory over the Phillies, until they weren’t. In the ninth inning, with a 2-0 lead, star closer Ryan Helsley lost control of his fastball and got into a bases-loaded jam. He then departed with trainers with an apparent hand or finger injury and left manager Oli Marmol with a decision.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy